State-Recognised Funeral For John 'Chippie' Chipman

A state-recognised funeral will be held for John Arthur “Chippie” Chipman MBE on Saturday, September 28, at 11am at St Agnes Anglican Church on Baillou Hill Road and Cockburn Street.

The interment will follow at St Agnes Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Mr Chipman’s body will lie-in-repose in the chapel of Sweetings Colonial Mortuary and Crematorium from 9am on Friday until the body departs for the church on Saturday.

Viewing for the general public will be between the hours of 1pm-6pm on Friday.

The general public is invited to attend.