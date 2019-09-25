Time To Rebuild: $100m Signing For Cruise Port In Wake Of Storm

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE government and Carnival Corporation signed a heads of agreement for the development of a $100m cruise port in East Grand Bahama, three weeks after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the island.

The signing was held at the Office of the Prime Minister in Freeport, where Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and Giora Israel, senior vice president of Carnival Corporation, also signed another HoA for an $80m cruise pier at Half Moon Cay where Carnival and Holland America Lines already have a cruise development.

The HoAs will be made public after they are tabled in the House of Assembly, Dr Minnis said. He noted that the initial date for signing the HoAs had to be postponed due to Hurricane Dorian.

“I am pleased that we are able to have today’s signing to help in the restoration and recovery of Grand Bahama,” he told those gathered at the signing held around noon in the conference room of OPM.

Dr Minnis unveiled more details about the proposed 329-acre cruise port at Sharp Rock in East Grand Bahama, where plans are to construct aquatic facilities, a lighthouse and fort structure, and food and beverage pavilions.

There also will be a “Harbour Town” plaza with shops eligible for duty-free status on approved goods to cruise passengers; a Junkanoo art plaza of Bahamian operated stores; facilities for a number of recreational and sporting activities, such as a zipline and rock climbing walls; ski lifts, and water slides; a yoga pavilion, walking and bicycle trails; an 18-hole miniature golf course and park areas.

Carnival also plans to build an open-air concert/entertainment facility and amphitheatre.

Dr Minnis indicated that the development of the Carnival cruise port has been a long time in the making, has been discussed by successive governments, and has gone through various changes to arrive at this impressive model.

He said: “What is being proposed will prove to be a significant catalyst for economic growth in Grand Bahama. This cruise port which will be the largest Carnival cruise port in the world, seeks to make Grand Bahama and the Bahamas one of the best cruise destinations in the Caribbean.”

When completed, Dr Minnis said, the new port is expected to bring millions more tourists to the Bahamas each year.

Referring to further development at Half Moon Cay, the prime minister stated that approval was granted to Holland America Line to build a pier on the north end of the cay, as well as supporting facilities at the pier site, which would accommodate ships.

The scope of the development includes construction of facilities similar to Carnival’s new port in Grand Bahama, such as a lighthouse, a Bahamian plaza, and recreational facilities, as well as beach restoration.

While in Grand Bahama also for an ongoing assessment of the recovery and reconstruction efforts following Hurricane Dorian, Dr Minnis believes that a major part of reconstruction, which has become even more urgent, is the ongoing economic recovery and revitalisation of the island.

He stated that Grand Bahama and Abaco are vital centres of economic activity and contribute significantly to the national economy.

“In order to rebuild Abaco and Grand Bahama, we have to spur economic development throughout the country. We must also accelerate economic projects on Grand Bahama and begin rebuilding on Abaco as soon as is possible,” he said.

Dr Minnis thanked Carnival Corporation and the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

Mr Israel indicated that the HoA process was open and transparent between both parties, and thanked Dr Minnis and his leadership.

“Storms should never stand in the way of a good HoA, so here we are today,” Mr Israel said.

“This will be the biggest in size port project we ever built, not only in the Caribbean, anywhere,” he remarked.

Mr Israel expects that the project would probably creep over $100m.

“But, we are planning…to develop an amazing project that is unique with a lot of opportunities for Bahamians,” he said.

When asked if they still expect to meet their target opening deadline of October 2020, Mr Israel was confident they would, saying that Carnival never stopped working even during the storm.