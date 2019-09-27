Carnival Signing A 'Significant Step' Towards Rebuilding Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

KWASI Thompson, State Minister for Grand Bahama, sees the signing of a heads of agreement with Carnival Corporation as a “significant step” towards the rebuilding of a new, improved Grand Bahama – an island left in ruins following Hurricane Dorian.



Carnival’s $100m proposed cruise port in East Grand Bahama would be the largest port the cruise line has ever built anywhere in the world. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and Giora Israel, senior vice president of Carnival Corporation, signed the HoA at OPM, sealing the deal to the project.

An HoA for $80 pier at northern end of Half Moon Cay was also signed. Both HoAs will be tabled in the House of the Assembly and made available to the public.

Minister Thompson, who spoke during the signing, said that “it is a clear message to every business owner, and every participant in the local community that not only will we rebuild but we will rebuild better than ever.”

The minister recalled how the “historic category five Hurricane Dorian” impacted the Harold DeGregory government complex building where the Office of the Prime Minister is located on the fourth floor, and where the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) was situated during the storm.

He recalled that the very room where the signing had taken place had been soaked with rain water, and the first floor where EOC was located was under two feet of water, while some parts of the island saw 20ft of flooding.

“Hurricane Dorian will forever be remembered on the island of Grand Bahama and indeed the Bahamas,” he said.

He noted that in the midst of destruction and devastation there is hope, and commended Carnival for its continued commitment to the port project in Grand Bahama.

The minister noted that Carnival continued to show its commitment and interest despite the devastation to the island.

They were the first corporate partners, he said, to personally visit the island only days after the storm and make a substantial relief contribution.

“These commitments were timely and impactful,” he said. However, one of the most remarkable relief was the confirmation that this development would proceed as planned.”

“At a time of uncertainty, they did not blink, they did not waiver, but they provided our island and our country with hope that we would not be alone in our rebuilding efforts,” he said. For that, the people of Grand Bahama thank you.”

Mr Thompson said they look forward to the construction jobs and employment and business opportunities and benefits that will come with the project.