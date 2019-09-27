Event Aims To Turn Hope Into Action

A MUSIC and art event being held tonight aims to raise funds for hurricane relief - but also to raise awareness of issues of mental health and care for the environment.

Hope is Action is organised by Da Black Masque Collective, and will be held at 7.30pm at NPCC on Blake Road. It will include art sales, music, food and cocktails, T-shirts and bracelets - but people are also encouraged to bring relief items and to sign up as volunteers.

Da Black Masque Collective founder Selah Poitier said that 100 percent of monetary donations will go to the Hurricane Bahamas Restoration Fund. In-kind donations will go to the Ranfurly Homes for Children.

She said musicians appearing will include Sammi Starr, Young Roey - an Abaco performer who fled the storm, another young musician called DeAngelo and more.

Ms Poitier said: “We’ll also be pushing for actionable change and raising awareness of climate change, saving our environment and mental health.

“We owe it to the lives affected to do our part in transforming our nation into a culture of sustainability. I strongly believe we need to transform our nation. Beyond the hope, we need to agitate for change.”

To donate online, people can visit www.thebahamashurricanerestorationfund.org or www.ranfurlyhome.org.