Missing Since The Storm

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

POLICE have officially issued missing persons bulletins for several individuals from the High Rock community in East Grand Bahama who have not been seen or heard from since the passage of Hurricane Dorian.

Three relatives that are still missing are Tanae Pinder, 21, and Sybil and Roswell Pinder, both 60.

The eastern part of Grand Bahama was hard hit by Dorian, which caused 20 to 25ft surge on the island that washed away homes, vehicles, and persons. Dorian battered Grand Bahama for nearly two days after pounding Abaco.



Tanae Pinder is a student; she has a tattoo of a red rose with “Sybil” on her upper shoulder. She has dark brown shoulder length hair, a light brown complexion with hazel eyes. She is about 5’3”, of slim build, and weighs 115 pounds.

Her mother, Sybil Loretta Pinder is employed as a customs broker. She has a light brown complexion, brown eyes, and brown natural hair. She is 5’5” of medium build and weighs 170 pounds. She has a black mole between her eyes.

Roswell Pinder is a security officer. He has a dark brown complexion with dark brown eyes. He is 5’8” and weighs 160 pounds, with dark brown, low cut hair. Mr Pinder also has a black mole and his right eye appears cloudy.

Also missing from High Rock are Terrell Rudolph Lightbourne, 43, George Laing, 49, and Clarence Jones, 63.

Mr Lightbourne is a security officer by profession. He has a dark brown complexion with dark brown eyes and a bald head. He is 5’8”, of medium build, and weighs 170 pounds. He has a star tattoo over his left eye and a scar below the right eye.

Mr Laing is a fisherman from High Rock. He has a dark complexion with dark brown eyes, low grey hair and a beard. He is about 6’2” and weighs 400 pounds. Mr Jones is a retired trained teacher. He is 6’ tall of medium build and weighs 210-220 pounds.

Also missing in Abaco is Astrid Emily Stratton, 77. She is Caucasian and is about 5’ with a heavy build.



Between 17 to 20 persons in East Grand Bahama are missing, 14 of them from the High Rock community alone, The Tribune was told.

Pastor Jenese Pinder, who lost seven of his relatives in the storm, has described the loss as “devastating” to the close-knit community.

He lost sisters Sherlene Cooper and Lovette Munnings, and nephew and grand-nephew DJ and Omari Munnings, and three other cousins.