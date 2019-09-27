Twin Brothers Miss Out On Triple Jump Final Spot

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

DOHA, Qatar: They were hoping for a double in the men's triple jump at the Khalifa International Stadium in their first appearance together at the International Amateur Athletic Federation's 17th World Championships.

But identical twin brothers Latario and Lathone Collie-Minns both fell short of the automatic qualifying mark of 17.10m (56-1 1/4) and one of the 12 spots in Sunday's final – finishing 28th and 29th in field of 33 competitors.

Competing out of Group A, Lata, as he was listed on his bib, was the first jumper in the pit and he cleared his only mark of 16.26m (53-4 1/4) in the first of his three attempts. He scratched the second and third attempts to bow out of the competition at 15th place in the group.

"My performance was okay. I felt I had a lot of things going on and I was trying to work on a few things jumping this late in the season," he said. "I was excited bout it.

"In my first jump, I was trying to feel it out. But on my final two phrases, I was a bit too rushed and I wasn't doing what I did in practice."

Lath, shown on his bib, competed as the eighth competitor in Group B, but he only opened his account with a leap of 15.62m (51-3). He couldn't pull through the final phrase of his hop, skip and jump routine on his second attempt and ended up with 13.50m (44-3 1/2). However, he saved his best mark of 15.89m (52-1 3/4) for the last and ended up 15th as well in his group.

"Today, just wasn't my day," said Lathone, who refused to blame his performance on the jetlag, having arrived here on Wednesday morning.

"My first jump, I tried to get the jitters out and then on my second jump, I tried to push it, but I didn't get to finish the jump. The last jump, I was just too far behind the board, but I was pleased that I got it in."

The duo, who vowed that they will be back for the Olympic Games next year in Tokyo, Japan, last competed together at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru in August where they also failed to reach the final.

The 25-year-old siblings had their best showing together at the IAAF World Youth Championships in Lille, France where they won the gold (Latario) and bronze (Lathone) medals.

Latario came into the competition with a personal best of 17.18 and a season's best of 17.04 (55-11). Lathone, known more for the long jump, had his lifetime and season's best of 16.99 (55-9) this year.

If they had both matched their season's best, they would have advanced as the 12th and final spot was secured by Necati Er of Turkey with 16.87m (55-4 1/4). They also failed to advance with Nelson Evora, a former world champion from Portugal, who had a best of 16.80m (55-1 1/2).

Only two competitors did the automatic standard. They were Portugal's Pedero Pichardo with 17.38m (57-0 1/4) and Hugues Zango of Burkino Faso with 17.17 (56-4). Defending champion and Olympic champion American Christian Taylor had the third best mark of 16.99m (55-9).

Off the track, the Bahamas has already seen Ronald Cartwright receive the IAAF's Veteran Pin and Pauline Davis-Thompson was named as an Honourary Life Person Member of the IAAF.

They both received their awards from Sebastian Coe, who was returned as president of the IAAF during the congress held earlier in the week.

Also during the congress, Mike Sands was introduced as the new president of the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC), a position he won back in July.

Back on the track, here's a glance at Team Bahamas' schedule this weekend:

Saturday - Day Two

Heats of women's 100m

9:35 am EST - Tynia Gaither, heat four, lane two.

Sunday, Day Three

2:20 pm Semifinal of women's 100m

Tynia Gaither - if she advances.

3:20 pm EST - Final of women's 100m

Tynia Gaither - if she advances.