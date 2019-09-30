12 Ambulances Donated To The Bahamas After Hurricane Dorian

THE National Emergency Management Services received a boost to its fleet of emergency service vehicles after Global Medical Response donated 12 ambulances in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

The first donation of four ambulances took place on September 12, the second shipment of four more ambulances on September 24, and an additional four ambulances are expected in approximately two weeks. In addition to new ambulances, Global has also donated three 40-foot containers of emergency medical equipment and supplies to NEMS.

In the coming days, NEMS is expected to receive the equipment and supplies. NEMS Director Dr Alvery Hanna highlighted the friendship between former NEMS paramedic Kevin Bell and Global Medial Response’s regional director which allowed for a direct initial appeal. She added: “Global’s efforts have grown into a significant partnership with the government. Global’s contribution to Dorian Relief extends beyond the donation of ground ambulances, equipment and supplies. During the immediate medical response, Global assisted with the helicopter lift of medical evacuees out of the areas impacted by Dorian.”

Five ambulances will be deployed to Grand Bahama; two will be deployed to Abaco and one will remain in New Providence to serve as a back up emergency vehicle.