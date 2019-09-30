'Absolutely No Truth' To Rumours Of Haitian Political Party

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

A SPOKESPERSON for the United Haitian Community Front said the rumours circulating on social media surrounding a new Haitian political party running for office in The Bahamas in 2020 are false.

Activist Louby Georges told The Tribune yesterday: “There is absolutely no truth to that.”

He believes the messages are being spread by mischievous people looking to sow discord in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

Mr Georges added: “There are some persons in the Haitian or maybe the Bahamian community, I don’t know, being mischievous in this time with heightened tension between Bahamians and Haitians. Again, there is absolutely no truth to that.”

Messages have been circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp spreading the rumour. One internet meme in particular said, “Coming soon! New Haitian political party in The Bahamas? Time to organise ourselves. 2022 is ours. We have the numbers.”

Another message was spread on WhatsApp by an unknown person claiming to have insider information of a new party being formed by people of Haitian descent.

A photo of leaders in the Haitian community was also circulated with the messages.

“The photo that they circulated was a photo from a meeting that a few individuals from the community took along with the (Haitian) chargé d’affaires when he first came in, so it was kind of a community courtesy call,” Mr Georges said.



He added that it’s unfortunate at this particular time that persons are spreading false information.