Gaither Into 200m Semis

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

DOHA, Qatar: The 100 metres didn't go as planned, but after falling short of getting into the final, Tynia Gaither likes her chances in the 200m.

On day four of the International Amateur Athletic Federation's 17th World Championships, Gaither fought back for a third place finish in the third of six heats in 22.57.

She finished ahead of fellow Bahamian Anthonique Strachan, who won the first heat in 22.58 for the 15th fastest automatic qualifying time.

The semifinals will take place on day five at the Khalafa International Stadium starting at 2:35 pm EST. Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith, the silver medalist from the 100m final the night before, posted the fastest qualifying time of 22.32.

Two of the notable competitors – Marie-Josee Ta Lou, the bronze medalist from the century, and Netherlands' Dafne Schippers – both withdrew.

Gaither came off the curve in the middle of the pack, but she couldn't catch Asher-Smith. She came close to American Dezerea Bryant, but ran out of real estate as the American held on for second in 22.56.

"I thought I had done enough to catch her," said Gaither, who used the 100m to get prepared for the 200m, although she was looking to make both finals.

"I was really pleased with the way I came back. Hopefully it will help me as I go through the next round."

The 26-year-old Gaither came into the event with a season's best of 22.69 and a lifetime of 22.54. She will run out of lane nine in the second of three heats at 1:43 pm EST when the first two and the next two fastest finishers will advance to the final on Wednesday at 2:35 pm EST.