Strachan Wins Heat In 200m

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

DOHA, Qatar: With two of the top contenders withdrawing from her heat, Anthonique Strachan opened her appearance at the International Amateur Athletic Federation's 17th World Championships with a victory.

Competing in the first event on day four in the preliminaries of the women's 200 metres at the Khalafa International Stadium, Strachan powered off the curve out on lane two and maintained the lead on the home stretch.

She took the first of six heats in 22.86 seconds for the 15th fastest time to advance into the semifinal on day five on Tuesday along with Tynia Gaither, who followed in heat three in a season's best of 22.57 for the fifth best time.

"It was really nice. In the stadium, the temperature was a little cooler than outside," said Strachan as she competed here for the first time. "People told me that it was cooler but I didn't expect it to be that much cooler."

Both Marie-Josee Ta Lou, the bronze medalist from Sunday night's 100m final and Netherlands' Dafne Schippers, who didn't contest her spot in the final, withdrew from the heat.

Strachan, known for her strength in the half-lap race, took the tape ahead of Trinidad & Tobago's Kamaria Durant, who trailed in 23.08 and Jamaican Shashalee Forbes, who got third in 23.15 for the three automatic spots.

The top qualifier was Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith, the century silver medalist, in 22.32.

Starting at 2:35 pm EST, the semifinal will take place on Tuesday.

Strachan, who turned 26 on August 22, will occupy lane seven in the last of three heats at 1:51 pm EST. The top two and the next two fastest finishers will advance to Wednesday's final.