Suspect Pinned To Fence By Victim's Truck

A MAN chased a suspected armed robber with his truck before pinning him to a chain link fence with his vehicle, officials said.

According to police, shortly after 9am on Saturday, an armed man entered a business on Spikenard Road and robbed an employee of cash and other items before running from the store.

The employee got into his vehicle and followed the armed suspect, eventually pinning him against a fence.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force said marines observed a suspicious truck in pursuit of a male, who was on foot at the time.

“The driver of the truck had pinned the individual between his truck and a fence when the marines showed up,” the RBDF said. “The driver claimed that he was robbed by the male, who was on foot.”

Police later arrived and took the suspect into custody. A 9 millimeter pistol, cash and a watch were recovered.

The suspect, who received injuries, was transported to hospital and is detained in serious condition.

In another incident, shortly after 9pm on Saturday, two men had just arrived at a home in Sunshine Park, when they were approached by two armed men, who robbed them of a Nissan Note licence # AJ8930.

In a third incident, shortly after 2am on Sunday, a man and woman had just arrived at a residence in Blue Hill Heights, when they were approached by two armed men who robbed them of cash and cell phones before making good their escape.

Investigations are continuing.