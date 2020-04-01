‘Face Masks May Offer Some More Protection’

HEALTH officials are now suggesting people wear face masks to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, although they initially advised against such measures.

Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said yesterday that while medical grade face masks are needed as a priority for healthcare workers and others on the frontline, homemade masks may “provide some protection” to the general public.

“We have moved from some of our strongly held views,” Dr Sands said yesterday on 96.9FM show Morning Blend, with host Dwight Strachan.

“For instance, even up to yesterday (Monday), the World Health Organization (WHO) has been saying that face masks are not being recommended. The Bahamas has softened its position a bit and said that look, while we are aware of the evidence, certainly what we have to do first is make sure that face masks are available for front line workers inclusive of healthcare workers, police officers, immigration officers, ambulance drivers, even people that interact with the public.”

He added: “And while homemade face masks do not provide the same level of protection, they probably provide some protection and they reduce the spread of this disease, which except in extenuating circumstances, is spread by droplets.”

“So, we’re suggesting that people should consider wearing even a homemade mask, or if they have access to masks, that would be fine.”

A day earlier, Dr Sands told Parliament he would not discourage people seeking extra means of self-protection. However, he said the small supply of masks in the country meant only people on the frontline should acquire them.

“These masks protect people on the frontline and if we do not protect them they will not be around to protect you so we cannot recommend because these are in short supply all around the world that these should be used for the ordinary person,” he said on Monday.

“However, what is clear is that any protection, even if they do not provide a whole lot of protection, is not a bad idea. So even if you make a homemade covering for your nose and mouth, so the answer to the question is while we cannot support the average person anywhere in the world using an N95 mask, certainly we are not going to discourage the use of any type of protection.”

American officials are also softening their stance on face masks and who should wear them. Initially there were fears that recommendations to wear masks would prompt a run on the items, causing shortages for healthcare workers. Wearing face masks, while not common in the west, is a normal practice in Asia.

On Monday during a coronavirus task force briefing, US President Donald Trump was asked whether Americans should wear non-medical masks. “That’s certainly something we could discuss,” he said. “It could be something like that for a limited period of time.”

The US Centers for Disease Control is said to be reviewing whether the health agency should advise people to wear masks.

“Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are considering altering the official guidance to encourage people to take measures to cover their faces amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a federal official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because it is an ongoing matter of internal discussion and nothing has been finalised,” the Washington Post reported on Monday.