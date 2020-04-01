Updated: Bannister Advises Bpl To Cease Disconnections

12.50pm UPDATE: Minister of Works Desmond Bannister has advised Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) to cease disconnections. However, BPL CEO Whitney Heastie has said, while the disconnections will stop, people who can pay their bills should do so and contact BPL by phone for options.

LONG lines formed at Bahamas Power and Light Wednesday morning as residents flocked to the utility provider to pay their bills and avoid disconnection.

The Tribune met scores of people queuing around BPL’s Blue Hill Road location this morning. There was reportedly a similar scene yesterday. Although many tried to keep their distance from others, they did not appear to be the recommended six feet apart to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some wore face masks.

BPL had initially halted disconnections until March 31 in light of the pandemic and economic crisis. However the government-owned utility has announced that disconnections would resume today.

Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said in a statement that the decision could not come at a worst time when “massive increases in job losses and applications for social assistance and unemployment benefits are with us.”

