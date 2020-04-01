Updated: Bannister Advises Bpl To Cease Disconnections

12.50pm UPDATE: Minister of Works Desmond Bannister has advised Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) to cease disconnections. However, BPL CEO Whitney Heastie has said, while the disconnections will stop, people who can pay their bills should do so and contact BPL by phone for options.
LONG lines formed at Bahamas Power and Light Wednesday morning as residents flocked to the utility provider to pay their bills and avoid disconnection.
The Tribune met scores of people queuing around BPL’s Blue Hill Road location this morning. There was reportedly a similar scene yesterday. Although many tried to keep their distance from others, they did not appear to be the recommended six feet apart to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some wore face masks.
BPL had initially halted disconnections until March 31 in light of the pandemic and economic crisis. However the government-owned utility has announced that disconnections would resume today.
Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said in a statement that the decision could not come at a worst time when “massive increases in job losses and applications for social assistance and unemployment benefits are with us.”
RealTalk 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
This has to be a joke. April Fools everyone!
ohdrap4 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
They announced no disconnections too soon. No one paid. Lol.
They should have given exemption on a case by case basis.
tetelestai 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
Are these Bahamians aware that you can pay this bill online - from the comfort of home and free from pptentially contracting COVID-19? We continue to show what a banana republic we are.
ohdrap4 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
The BPL app and online system shut down when they upgraded it. LOL.
I paid it through my bank tho.
I think I was the only customer who paid them. LOL.
xtreme2x 2 hours, 19 minutes ago
WERE YOU SUCCESSFUL IN PAYING YOU BPL BILL ON LINE? I TRIED BUT THEY SAID YOU NEED A PIN. GIVE YOU A NUMBER TO CALL FOR PIN. NO ONE NEVER ANSWER PHONE.
ohdrap4 59 minutes ago
I added Bpl as a payee on my Rbc account. If they reject your bill number fill it out with a bunch of zeros.
bahamianson 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
Everytime there is a digital problem with Cable Bahamas , BPL and other companies, they say they are upgrading. Guess what? I didn't pay my bill for March, I am upgrading.
John 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
Conserve. This crisis may go beyond the end of April.
DWW 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
April? thats a fools joke. quarantine just delays things. this will continue for 4 to 6 months minimum.
moncurcool 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
Who cares about Phillip Davis statement. He is just trying to score political points at a time that is not needed.
Rinks 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
WHAT A DISGRACE!!@@@ BPL and the government. People cant afford to put food on Table because there not working.. Government demands insurance companies waive premiums But BPL has to be paid....whats the difference between these companies ?????? Fools!!!!! Running around as politicians...Privatisation is the way to go
proudloudandfnm 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
Time to fire Heastie, what an imbecile.
As for the issue at BPL. I DO NOT CARE. It's a couple of months, bite the bullet and shut up about your money problems. Tell staff they'll get paid when you can pay and not before.
I hope all Bahamians see the real problem here. This has nothing to do with the virus, this id a result of jobs for votes. Period. BEC is severely overstaffed. So next time you tell an MP I won't for you unless you get me a job, remember this.
Just keep the lights on that is the primary mission, your staff is secondary.
Bahamianbychoice 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
I totally agree. Heastie and Rollins must go! Everyone is tired of the stupid backdoor corrupt deals that have been happening. Everyone getting contracts.. including I hear some of these present Directors! You are correct they all now need to figure it out and keep the lights on!! Disgraceful!!
Bahamianbychoice 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
At some point..when all settles...an official investigation at BPL needs to be done reviewing all these contracts..for example..for these new engines that cant seem to get working..yet cost the Bahamian taxpayers millions.
hrysippus 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
I see in the picture that everyone is lining up outside the BPL building which is called The Peter bethell Building. Is this the same Peter Bethel who infamously said "All for me, Baby." on the plp campaign trail many years ago, or is this building named after another Peter Bethel who was a BEC employee? Anyone know the answer?
ohdrap4 54 minutes ago
No. Not the politician.
This was a mild mannered guy who was a real engineer and came through the ranks at BPL.
Don't know if he is still alive, but would be in his 80s.
avidreader 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
The answer is that you are thinking of a completely different person. Incidentally, I was listening to the radio a while ago and heard the BPL spokesman outlining the company's efforts in Marsh Harbour. Obviously he was reading from a script and has not been there himself. If they worked any more slowly they would be going in reverse. I have my doubts about ever having power restored to my property there.
DWW 1 hour ago
7 months and not a single house is reconnected... but they are dong a bangup excellent job. LOLOL
Bahamianbychoice 47 minutes ago
And yet isn’t BPL paying huge salaries still to the Expats that are overseeing Abaco...yet no results...and the company is broke..
TalRussell 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
As soon virus clears the Imperialists red shirts going construct to brungs back Victorian Debtors Prison exclusively to awaits those unable pay-up BPL, Water Sewage, and they curfew fines!
You think there's sufficient photographic justification for the comrade judge who imprisoned the curfew breaking Homeless man's that not to order his immediate release from Fox Hill Prison would make mockery colony's criminal laws if no order was signed for immediate arrest, charging and imprisonment of the colony's PM, AG, Security Minister, Chief Constabulary - along with PM's lesser minister creole language interpretation Frankie?
Likewise, shouldn't the same vacating of sentencing apply to all others who were fined $500 to $1,500 under the threat imprisonment if they default forking up monies to court.
Can't make this shi# up. Just, can't. Nod once for yeah, Twice for no?
