Zero-Tolerance Approach To Crime, Says New Gb Police Chief

THE new Grand Bahama new police chief has warned that there will be a “zero tolerance” approach to crime and that all laws, including measures put in place in response to COVID-19, will be enforced.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashton Greenslade - who took command of the Grand Bahama District on Tuesday - sent a “stern warning” to criminals.

“If you continue to commit crime, we are coming to get you; we are coming after you. We have a zero-tolerance approach to crime and the criminal elements,” he said.



He indicated that to continue “the downward trend” in crime on Grand Bahama, there will be strategic patrols, community policing, and frequent arrests.

He said patrols will be increased at “hot spots” on the island. He said Grand Bahama officers are also enforcing the national 24-hour curfew. He said about 10 people have already been arraigned in Grand Bahama for curfew violations.

“We will increase police presence and ensure that persons who are supposed to be home during curfew are home. We will continue to send persons to court who break the law. I think they got the message and we will continue to enforce it (curfew),” he said.

Concerning the alleged illegal operation of bars in outlying areas, such as Pinder’s Point, Eight Mile Rock, and Williams Town, ACP Greenslade said patrols are conducted in those areas and officers would address any violation.