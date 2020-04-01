Nurse’S Trauma Seeing Patients Die ‘All Alone’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN registered nurse Tahnee Johnson-Whitehead has been working on the front lines of a West Palm Beach hospital where scores of severely ill COVID-19 patients are fighting for their lives. The 28-year-old told The Tribune yesterday that of all the things she’s seen in her year and a half as an RN, what’s most daunting is seeing people die alone and without the comfort of family or friends.

For the past two weeks, the young wife and mother has been working gruelling 12-hour shifts floating between the hospital’s intensive care unit where the severely ill patients fight for their lives - most times dying - and other units where patients are in a better condition, clinging to the hope that they’ll pull through.

As cases started to climb in her area, she said the hospital converted a tower solely for COVID-19 patients.

“They are dying and they are dying alone,” she said from Florida. “We’re there, that is the medical personnel, but there is no family allowed. We aren’t allowing visitors in our hospital and they are passing away very quickly. It’s just staff there and they are just by themselves.

“It started off slow but now there’s a lot of COVID-19 patients.

“The floor I work on is supposed to be a cardiac unit but they have basically transformed a whole tower of my hospital to just be COVID and so because there aren’t any more cardiac surgeries I have been floating to the COVID units and the COVID ICU.”

International reports have said the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida has accelerated rapidly, nearly doubling in the past four days, with 3,274 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 6,741 as of Tuesday evening.

Palm Beach Country, according to data this week, has 514 total cases and 11 deaths.

Having seen patients struggle to breathe and fight to live, Mrs Whitehead insisted it is foolish for Bahamians not to take the disease seriously. She said cases have seemed to multiply around the world after merely trickling in during the earlier days of the pandemic.

“You can turn on any news channel and see what’s happening around the world. It’s not just elderly people or immunocompromised people. The virus is affecting people who have been well and some in their 30s who are suffering and dying,” Mrs Whitehead said.

“I think especially being from such a small place, people need to heed the warnings. They should continue to be socially distant and stay inside when you don’t need to be outside. This is a real thing and I don’t think Doctors Hospital or PMH can handle an influx of these patients.”