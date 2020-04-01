As Pm Confirms Bimini Death Was Covid-19, He Reveals: We Need To Plan A New Future

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis warned yesterday that tough times are ahead for the Bahamian economy and that Bahamians must be ready for “generational changes” to the country’s economic structure after the COVID-19 crisis ends.
He said he will convene a group of experts to provide ideas and help create a masterplan for rebuilding the economy.
He spoke during a press conference in which he also revealed that Bimini resident Kim Johnson-Rolle is the first confirmed COVID-19 death in the country.
“Joblessness is on the rise across the globe and here at home,” he said. “The economic crisis is severe for The Bahamas. Our economy is based on tourism. The world has closed its borders. “We have closed our borders…with no tourists coming to our shores now and into the foreseeable future, tough times are here and ahead of us. This is one of the greatest challenges to the world economy in most of our lifetimes. We do not know how long this will last…as we had to assume great authority through the Emergency Powers Act, my government will have to make major changes to our economy.
“Tourism, which has carried us so well for so long, is in a state of suspension due to the virus. When it comes back to The Bahamas we must be ready to welcome the world to our shores. However, no one knows when that will be. As a people, we have to be ready to shift how we operate.”
Dr Minnis noted that Finance Minister Peter Turnquest has announced relief for those hurt by the virus, measures which he said are worth “tens of millions of dollars in various types of assistance.”
“I urge everyone in need to make use of the initiatives that include food assistance, unemployment benefits, loans and tax credits and deferrals,” he said. “We will also shortly be making an announcement about rental assistance.”
Dr Minnis also said that by the end of the week, the government will release a supermarket schedule to reduce the number of people on lines and in stores.
On Tuesday, National Insurance Minister Brensil Rolle said 17,000 applications for unemployment benefits have been submitted because of the COVID-19 crisis.
This figure does not include laid off hotel workers, who are being processed separately.
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 hours, 36 minutes ago
Having Minnis assert 'his' right to make generational changes to our economy under an the Emergency Powers Act is a most frightening thought. One would have thought the Bahamian people living in a nation formed as a Constititutional democracy would have some say over profound long lasting changes to their economy through normal parliamentary processes. Or is Minnis of the belief the Emergency Powers Act, which was intended for temporary emergencies only, has transformed the Bahamas into a monarchy and coronated him King for the remainder of his life?
Let's hope whatever Minnis announces about rental assistance does not involve government giving taxpayers' dollars or borrowed funds to landlords of property who are already much better financially well-off than their residential tenants just by virtue of being property owners. And certainly commercial (business) leases not connected in any way to the provision of housing should not be given rental assistance by government.
HarryWyckoff 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
I don't think you understand how government works in a democratic society.
The PM was elected by the majority of people in The Bahamas. In doing so, the people implicitly give permission to allow the PM to govern the country on their behalf.
It's quite simple really.
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
Perhaps that simple under a dictatorship or a republic with ineffective checks and balances, but not so under our system of government. In any event, the PM was elected by a majority of his peers in the HOA to be just that, the PM. He can only have temporary (albeit renewable) extraordinary powers under the Emergency Powers Act with no power whatsoever to transform our constitutional democracy into a monarchy with himself as King.
proudloudandfnm 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
Ah shut the hell up....
John 5 hours, 50 minutes ago
. “We have closed our borders…with no tourists coming to our shores now and into the foreseeable future, tough times are here and ahead of us. Strong The fact is for how many generations we have heard the saying ‘When America coughs, the Bahamas catches cold?’ And the cry has gone out to cut the umbilical cord from America and become more economically independent and less reliant on that country for food and subsistence? While the Bahamas may have already seen its peak in Corona numbers, some States of the US claim it will be weeks of even months before their number of infections peak and their number of deaths start to decline. In fact Florida is implementing the total lockdown today that this country had in effect for two weeks. So yes the question should not be how soon can we reopen our boarders to the US and the rest of the world, but how much more stronger and less vulnerable this country can be once the boarders are reopened. What happens if Corona gets so bad in the US, they can no longer deliver food for fear of contamination? What is being done to strengthen and increase our own local produce? And now that we know the risks of being a tourist oriented country, with millions of people permeating our boarders each year what will be dome to minimize the risks of this industry and maximize the benefits. Are we going to chase after the discounted travelled of focus more on the high end of the market?
TheMadHatter 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
Yes, and on the other side of the coin, some (including myself) have advocated for us to become the 51st State of the USA so that we would be in the fold and enjoy the benefits of citizenship and the entire Federal system - instead of always flying over there every few months and begging entry so that we can get the things we need and enjoy the entertainment we need.
But - NO - that idea has been rejected on the back of what I term "False Independence". You are stating it here, how we rely on food (at the very least) from the USA just to survive. So we are neither are part of the Union - nor are we independent - and thus we suffer like fools in a boat with no motor and no paddle.
It reminds me of a quote from the Bible in Revelation 3:16 "So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spue thee out of my mouth."
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
Too many Bahamians are supporters of Maxine Waters and her friends in the US Congress and are only too happy to bash President Trump every chance they get because they are so called 'Never Trumpers'. On top of that, after all of the mass media coverage in the US about Hurricane Dorian's impact on Abaco and Grand Bahama, many Americans now think the Bahamas is predominantly populated by Haitian immigrants. Therefore the probability of the Bahamas ever becoming a US territory is about the same as a giant meteor wiping out the earth tomorrow.
John 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
Acts 7:6 to 7-7 may also apply Acts 7:6-7 New International Version (NIV)
6 God spoke to him in this way: ‘For four hundred years your descendants will be strangers in a country not their own, and they will be enslaved and mistreated. 7 But I will punish the nation they serve as slaves,’ God said, ‘and afterward they will come out of that country and worship me in this place.’[a]
John 5 hours, 48 minutes ago
And what about the Bahamian diaspora? Bahamians fleeing abroad and retarding the growth and development of this country or even allowing foreigners, illegals even, to get a stronger foothold in this country?
tetelestai 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
What about them, John? Are you suggesting that the government should prohibit Bahamians from seeking their "life" in other countries?
TheMadHatter 3 hours, 11 minutes ago
Govt should not prohibit, of course. However, they could make it possible for Bahamians to thrive here. Have you ever wondered WHY our hospitals are full of Philippinos? The threat of losing a work permit, hanging over someone's head, works wonders for the master with the whip.
tetelestai 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
Actually, the reason why our hospitals are full of non-Bahamians is easy. 1) Bahamian nurses make twice the amount in the US, UK and Canada (even adjusted for taxes); 2) Ridiculously better quality of life; 3) Removal of oneself from banana republic Bahamas; 4) Removal of oneself from black crab Bahamians - which most of us are - who hate to see other Bahamians succeed... Nothing to do with a darn work permit. But, my point to John was that you can't legislate your citizens into staying home. In the first instance, as you suggested, one must create an atmosphere conducive for Bahamians to stay home, then go from there.
John 1 hour, 10 minutes ago
Where did you ever get that wild and outrageous idea? How about making it more profitable and desirable to stay home or even to return home at some point
moncurcool 1 hour, 1 minute ago
The the government needs to make it profitable. Ask a doctor who comes homes and wants to open their own business about the boys club that will block them at every turn. Our young people going to school will not return until we are willing to change our nation for the bette to make it worthwhile for them to return.
bogart 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
@tetelesti the Bahamas and US have been tied together for centuries. Seems without any doubt that any third Bahamian generation family or further back can name family members living in the US. If you want to see closer tie, then just google Bahamas 2014 Stamp 15 cents Bahamas Post Office stamp with Maritime border running along from north along Grand Bahama West End...further along off Bimimi...More ways much closer ...Bahamas is joined benefitially with US and vice versa.
tetelestai 1 hour, 18 minutes ago
I do not disagree.
joeblow 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
If Bahamian politicians have proven one thing it is that they are incapable of planning sensibly for the future of the country, while they do a pretty good job planning their individual futures. This is simply an attempt to expand the powers of the PM and increase the entitlements for political benefit.
DDK 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
Good questions, John.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
What will a Non-Tourism Bahamian economy look like in the next 5 years????? …… Oil, sand, salt, fish, farm, and straw work?????? …….. Or STEM???? ………. Will take a lot of HR and skills re-training for sure.
TheMadHatter 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
STEM would be nice - but I don't think the population would tolerate the government putting a 100% total ban on reggae, rap, and gansta music which is poisoning the minds of our youth. Poisoned minds cannot learn STEM, and so I guess we gotta fresh up the bait and grab our fishing line.
tetelestai 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
I would simply settle for a literate and numerate population - forget STEM.
killemwitdakno 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
Roll out the rehab programs to add some jobs. Criminals, drug users, mental health therapies, abusers, drivers, trade skills, and certifications.
Lawyers should still be working on all the legal settlements that don't require a jury.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
Keep the suggestions coming ………… Minnis needs guidance ……. His very expensive consultants are not doing a good job ……. Fire Them!!!!!!!!
proudloudandfnm 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
He is right. This is an incredible situation. When will tourism rebound worldwide? We are in real trouble and we will need a plan moving forward. So I take a wait and see approach. And for better or for worse Minnis is our PM so get over your conspiracy theories and give the man the benefit of the doubt. So far I will say he has done a good job and for the first time in this administration I support our PM..and sicko? I really don't care what you think, you dumb little trumpie...
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
Tourism gone for at least TWO years ……. and it wont be the same again ….. This is another 9/11 change in the world.
TheMadHatter 35 minutes ago
I agree the govt is doing a good job under the circumstance. Much better than I would have thought. The discussion here though is about pie in the sky - things like woulda coulda shoulda - which really don't affect reality. Most Bahamians don't want the Bahamas to become the 51st state, so it is a waste of time discussing it. They are happy as pigs just sucking teet.
John 56 minutes ago
Come to think it many of the countries getting hit the hardest participated in the Atlantic slave trade . Acts 7:6-7 New International Version (NIV)
6 God spoke to him in this way: ‘For four hundred years your descendants will be strangers in a country not their own, and they will be enslaved and mistreated. 7 But I will punish the nation they serve as slaves,’ God said, ‘and afterward they will come out of that country and worship me in this place.’[a] So don’t be telling us to Joy with the United States.
TalRussell 40 minutes ago
Had Comrade Homer Simpson been running affairs colony post Independence 1973, there's better chance his priority would not been directed on deep pocket cruise ships owners passengers adrift at sea but would have been focused on a single patient in need pressing hospital medical care being transferred but 129 miles by flight out Bimini to arrive alive and not Dead In-flight on way colony's capital. This fate awaits many other Out Islanders in need pressing medical care. I speak truth! Nod once for yeah, twice for no?
