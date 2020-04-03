A Comic's View: Shopping By Alphabet? My Name Starts With Z!

By INIGO 'NAUGHTY' ZENICAZELAYA

THIS week, the ‘Corona Chronicles’ continue.

We saw the number of positive cases of Coronavirus (COViD-19) rapidly shoot from eleven to twenty four,and sadly we suffered our first Coronavirus related death, under extenuating circumstances I might add.

(Condolences to the family, you have my deepest sympathies).

Obviously some of us, still aren’t taking the global Coronavirus pandemic, not to mention our national 24 curfew seriously at all.

The introduction of alphabetical order grocery shopping, set off the political talking heads, all while liquor stores remained closed. (For the most part).

Mask’s on we’re going in!

STAY AT HOME

Okay people, what is it going to take for you all, to simply stay inside.

I know this whole curfew thing, has really thrown a monkey wrench into everyone’s plans in one way or another.

However, our disregard for the global Coronavirus pandemic and it’s protocols as a nation, prove the 24HR national curfew is a necessity, inconvenient or not.

Social distancing has also proven to be an effective measure in curbing the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

So please only come out of your homes if it’s an absolute emergency, and please call 311 and register with the RBPF before you depart.

Wear protective gloves and masks while out, and avoid contact with the elderly or those who appear to be sick.

Also avoid areas with high cases of Coronavirus reported. (THE EAST)

So no matter how bored you get at home, or however much you need a cocktail it’s not an excuse to break curfew and possibly risk contracting or spreading COViD - 19.

Stop being selfish we are all in this together and reliant on each other to get through this whole ordeal.

If you think Coronavirus is a game, please google Coronavirus in Britain, China, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United States.

If that doesn’t change your perspective nothing wise will.

Now stay inside!

NOT SO SOCIALLY DISTANT

At some point you know ‘irony’ was going to make a cameo in all of this.

No I’m not nitpicking either, before I get into this.

I’m just amazed that despite the PM’s call for a 24HR curfew and social distancing, government agencies such as BPL and the Road Traffic Department have lines comparable to the Israelites leaving Egypt, waiting to pay their light bills and license their cars, in fear of disconnections and traffic tickets.

With all that is going on locally and globally with the Coronavirus, and taking all things into consideration in regards to both BPL and Road Traffic, this rush to collect revenue in this time of crisis is not a good look for the government.

We as consumers have had to exercise the most patience with BPL through load shedding and upgrading and new billing, etc, etc, etc.

They can exercise a bit of patience as consumers try to get their lives in order.

As far as Road Traffic is concerned they have been losing $16 million annually in alleged improprieties for years.

No need to rush to make up for that now during a global pandemic.

In my opinion power disconnections and ticketing vehicles for not being licensed should be suspended temporarily.

Or a grace period established.

A-Z

Finally I have been a team player in all of this. Gladly accepting all sacrifices I have to make because of the global Coronavirus pandemic.

From the curfews, to losing income, to the liquor stores being closed, to price gouging and so on and so on.

But alphabetical order grocery shopping?

No, no, no, no!

My last name begins with a Z, once we go through the three million Rolles that exist in Nassau alone, coupled with the tons of Smith’s, Thompson’s, Williams and Wong’s there will be nothing left for me and my family!

I fear this alphabetical shopping may kill me long before Corona has a chance to get me!!

My middle name starts with an A, I wonder if that can work?

Until next week, keep your boungies inside, while I figure out how to get into the food store.