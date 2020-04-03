Elizabeth Estates Clinic Reopened After Temporary Closure

THE Ministry of Health has announced that the Elizabeth Estates Clinic, which was temporarily closed for cleaning, was reopened to the general public on Tuesday.

The Ministry said the clinic was temporarily closed for cleaning when it was learned that a worker at the clinic had been identified as “a possible contact or COVID-19 case.”

The Ministry has requested that all persons requiring health care services should use all other clinics “with the exception of the South Beach Health Centre which still remains temporarily closed.”