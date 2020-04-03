Grand Bahama Fears There Could Be More

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

As COVID-19 cases rise in Grand Bahama, there is concern there could be more infected people in the community who do not know they have the disease.

To date, there are five confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the island, which has the second-highest population of over 50,000 in the country.

The Tribune reached out to locals yesterday about how they are coping under the emergency curfew.

Peter Adderley said the rise in cases presents cause for concern but believes Grand Bahamians will get through this crisis.

"Based on what the health professionals continue to say, one case likely means a number of traced contacts. While I feel bad for and sympathise with those impacted directly, I realise any and every case affects all of us here on Grand Bahama and the wider Bahamas," he said.

Mr Adderley - who resides in Grand Bahama - provides consultant services for various companies and organisations in Freeport, New Providence, and travels frequently between both islands and also to the Family Islands.

"I am coping well with the intensified precautionary measures and commend the government for its no-nonsense approach. I am spiritually grounded; my faith dominates any level of fear. I continue to encourage all to exercise the discipline necessary for us to win this pandemic battle," he said.

Gail Woon is also taking many precautions to protect against COVID-19, such as wearing masks and gloves when going out.

She stays home and only goes out for absolute necessities like groceries/water.

"I disinfect anything brought in from outside. All measures are necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19. We are complying with the curfew," she said.

Attorney Constance McDonald said she is coping fine with the measures but misses going to the beach. "I plan my day; only had to go out once to the bank. I am also careful with my provisions because you don't know how long it will last," she added.

Ms McDonald said that she thanks God for life. "As a woman of faith, I know that whatever comes my way God will take care of me. I miss going to the beach, but I know that this too will pass."

Dave Mackey, and his wife, Cathy, a teacher at Lucaya International School, spend 99 percent of their time at home or on their property. The couple communicates with their children in Canada daily through WhatsApp and the same with friends and other relatives,

"From the announcement went out we've adhered all the way," he said. Our lives are in our garden and our home," he said.

Mr Mackey said his wife continues her classes with her students online at the regular class time, and he has started conducting e-marketing classes with business persons through the "Zoom" platform.

Mr Adderley commended both the Government and the Opposition efforts regarding the coronavirus.

"I am satisfied that our island and country will overcome COVID-19 setbacks. Minnis and Sands are talented and compassionate medical doctors and Turnquest gets it when it comes to saving our economy and looking after the numbers.

Former Grand Bahama Minister Dr Michael Darville is leading the Official Opposition's efforts related to the coronavirus.

"During and in the aftermath of this almost invisible deadly monster, Grand Bahama and the wider Bahamian spirit will continue to shine. We will get through this," he said.

"This experience has forced a greater level of respect and appreciation for our essential workers. Let us keep them in our prayers," Mr Adderley said.