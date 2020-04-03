Jamaican Fined $10,000 Over Drugs

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A JAMAICAN man was fined $10,000 after he pleaded guilty to drug possession.

Winston Watson, 46, was initially charged alongside nine others: Leigh Roy Carter, 33; Ewart Irving, 53; Giovanni Depass, 37; Junior Anthony, 32; Sheldon Gayle, 37; Lionel England, 38; Franklyn Emmanuel, 30; Jermaine Carter, 37 and Sanjay Cummings, 22, before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux with possession of Indian Hemp with intent to supply.

Only Watson pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was represented by attorney Ian Cargill who told Magistrate Turnquest-Deveaux his client had no previous convictions, was married to a Bahamian and had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Mr Cargill also asked the judge not to impose a custodial sentence, but to consider a fine instead.

As a result, Watson was ordered to pay $10,000 or face one year at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The other nine defendants pleaded not guilty to the offence and were subsequently discharged.

Prosecutor Sergeant Kenny Thompson told the court that around 3.45pm on Tuesday, police went to Watson’s residence in Domingo Heights with a search warrant.

While searching the residence, officers discovered nine other people in the home. Sergeant Thompson said police also found a blue and white cooler in the kitchen containing plastic bags with drugs inside including six pounds of marijuana with a street value of $6,000.

The men were taken to the East Street Police Station where they were cautioned and charged. During an interrogation, Watson told police the drugs were his and he had them for personal use and not to sell.

Mr Cargill represented all of the defendants except Jermaine Carter, who was represented by attorney David Cash.

During the arraignment, one of the defendants, Lionel England, said he was experiencing chest pain and was struggling to breathe.

Magistrate Turnquest-Deveaux asked court officials to contact EMS personnel to assist him after the hearing.

Yesterday’s hearing took place via video link with the magistrate and attorneys in a conference room and the defendants downstairs in a courtroom.

This was done after it was discovered that one of the defendants had recently received medical attention for flu-like symptoms.

Court officials have put in place special protocol in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.