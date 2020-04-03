Man Charged With Attempted Murder, Violating Curfew

By Earyel Bowleg

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was arraigned at the Magistrate Court on Friday for attempted murder and violating curfew.

It is claimed that on March 28, Farron Stanford Palmer, 27, being concerned with others, tried to kill Jerone Thompson. Appearing before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, he was not required to plead.

As for his curfew violation charge, it is claimed he was in the area of Albury Street, Chippingham, at 10pm and not in his home. At first he pleaded guilty, but then changed his plea to not guilty.

Soon after Crown Prosecutor Samantha Miah had decided to proceed with a Voluntary Bill of Indictment on both charges, she now expects to receive it on June 2.