Man Charged With Murder, Violating Curfew

A 20-year-old man was charged in the Magistrate’s court on Friday for murder and violating the curfew.

Keishon Bethel appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt accused of murdering Lynden Humes on January 5. He did not enter a plea and is expected to return back to court on June 2 to receive a Voluntary Bill of Indictment. Until then, he is remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections.

Bethel’s attorney, Roberto Reckley, brought up in court his concern of the identity parade’s integrity. The lawyer said he made his presence known at the Central Detective Unit, but he was absent during the parade. Mr Reckley left the station and another parade was done in his absence. His attorney expressed safety concerns for his client and Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt noted that she would alert the prison commissioner.

In a separate matter, Mr Bethel was charged for allegedly violating the curfew. It is said on April 1 at 2am at Big Pond, he failed to stay in the confines of his dwelling. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and is expected back in court on September 2 to answer to the curfew violation charge.