Special Flight To London For British Tourists, Short-Term Visitors

THE British High Commission in Nassau has announced a special flight to take remaining British tourists and short-term visitors back to London.

The flight will leave on Tuesday, April 7, and fly to London. It will also allow the direct dependents of those visitors.

There will be a cost per person of £500 ($613). Tickets will NOT be on sale at the airport or through other outlets. Anyone wanting to travel can email ukinthebahamas@fco.gov.uk as soon as possible.

In a post to social media, the commission urged people: "Do not travel to the airport without a confirmed ticket."

For more information on travel in The Bahamas, the commission also recommends people visit www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/bahamas.

• The US Embassy, meanwhile, said that there are currently no plans to arrange repatriation flights to the US from The Bahamas.

The embassy issued a health alert on social media following the order on Friday by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to shutdown The Bahamas until Monday morning. The embassy said: "If you are a US citizen in The Bahamas, we urge you to shelter in place using whatever resources you have at your disposal until the regular 24-hour curfew regulations resume on Monday. If you have an emergency in The Bahamas, please write ACSNassau@state.gov or call +1(242) 322 1181. We will do our best to provide assistance, but cannot circumvent the emergency orders put in place by the Bahamian government."

The embassy also noted that all US-bound commercial flights have been cancelled for Saturday, and that it was unclear whether any Sunday flights from Family Islands would depart, and that passengers should contact airlines to check flight status and reschedule.