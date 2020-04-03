Two Covid-19 Patients Die Overnight

THE Ministry of Health announced that two COVID-19 patients who were being hospitalised died Thursday night, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths to three.

Officials said investigations are being conducted into the deaths. However, more information is expected to be released later today.

This comes after Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis revealed on Wednesday that Kim Johnson-Rolle, a Bimini resident who died in the capital on Monday, had tested positive for the highly infectious disease.



To date, there are 24 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, with over 200 in quarantine.

Persons are asked to call the Ministry of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 376-9350 between the hours of 8am and 8pm and 376-9387 between 8pm and 8am if they think they are experiencing symptoms