Two Covid-19 Patients Die Overnight

THE Ministry of Health announced that two COVID-19 patients who were being hospitalised died Thursday night, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths to three.
Officials said investigations are being conducted into the deaths. However, more information is expected to be released later today.
This comes after Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis revealed on Wednesday that Kim Johnson-Rolle, a Bimini resident who died in the capital on Monday, had tested positive for the highly infectious disease.
To date, there are 24 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, with over 200 in quarantine.
Persons are asked to call the Ministry of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 376-9350 between the hours of 8am and 8pm and 376-9387 between 8pm and 8am if they think they are experiencing symptoms
Comments
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 53 minutes ago
investigations conducted into the deaths???? What would prompt that? Thats a very odd statement... Will wait to see the results
stillwaters 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
They mean that they are tracing the contacts. Don't know why they won't just say that.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
They would have started contact tracing from the moment they presented with symptoms or tested positive. This is something different.
If you say you're investigating after someone dies of a severe illness that had a high probability of causing their death anyway, My first thought is do you have reason to believe they shouldn't have died? Hospitals do these reviews regularly for suspect cases...well they're supposed to. It's not a blame game (most times) it's more, what could we have done differently.
We won't know either way.
joeblow 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
Both infections and deaths are about to accelerate because people refused to be sensible,listen to reason, stay home and self distance. Now things are about to get real!
stillwaters 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
And families are going to be looking for somebody to blame.
TalRussell 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
Ma Comrade Still, what say if we start with telling the truth, why a Bimini resident had be left dead on PM's, ministers of health's, aviation's and transport's procrastination's watch. Nod once for yeah, twice for no for ministerial intervention?
stillwaters 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
Her......yes.....she might have been saved......can't say for sure though because she had underlying issues.
TalRussell 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
If such be case, then why not tell PopoulacesOrdinary the truth - irrespective where hatchet may fall. All signs of a surge in collective ministerial incompetence are stamped all over comrade sister's death certificate? God forbid but still it's damn scary to even picture the dead numbers can turn into 100 dead in less than 30 days.
stillwaters 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
And Bahamians can sniff out lies ......they are rightly suspicious and can sniff out a lie, even if it's buried in dog poo in a box underground
geostorm 53 minutes ago
Very unfortunate situation. People, please follow the government's instructions and stay at home, only leaving for essential services. We have to flatten the curb. The life you save may be your very own!
