Covid-19: Ministry Confirms Fifth Death, One New Case

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the overnight death of Case #18, a 72-year-old man and health care worker from New Providence who was hospitalised with no history of travel (See story HERE). Investigations are being conducted. This brings the total number of deaths to five.

The Ministry also confirmed that there is one additional confirmed case of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 29. So far, there have been five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, 23 in New Providence and one from the island of Bimini.

The newly confirmed case is a 48-year-old woman from New Providence with no history of travel. She is currently in hospital.

Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other 24 COVID-19 positive cases.

Members of the public are once again reminded to follow the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order announced by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to reduce the spread of the virus, including physical distancing.