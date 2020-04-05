Covid-19: Ministry Confirms Fifth Death, One New Case

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the overnight death of Case #18, a 72-year-old man and health care worker from New Providence who was hospitalised with no history of travel (See story HERE). Investigations are being conducted. This brings the total number of deaths to five.
The Ministry also confirmed that there is one additional confirmed case of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 29. So far, there have been five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, 23 in New Providence and one from the island of Bimini.
The newly confirmed case is a 48-year-old woman from New Providence with no history of travel. She is currently in hospital.
Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other 24 COVID-19 positive cases.
Members of the public are once again reminded to follow the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order announced by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to reduce the spread of the virus, including physical distancing.
John 5 hours, 40 minutes ago
Yesterday marked the most active day for Convid-19 viruse with thousands of new cases worldwide and hundreds of deaths. Today was a stark opposite with only 533 new confirmed cases worldwide and only 33 Corona related deaths.
RealTalk 4 hours, 12 minutes ago
Can PM Minnis close the country for 4 weeks? (2 weeks complete shutdown and 2 weeks of a drive thru Food Store). By then we will know exactly who has it and can quarantine the individuals and try to treat them. At this point, we are still risking the lives of Bahamians. ONE (1) death of a Bahamian citizen is too much; We are at FIVE (5) in one week! It is growing EXPONENTIALLY which is dangerous to our livelihood. PM Minnis I am urging you to close to the country this weekend until this problem is under control. One week is more than enough time for people to prepare. Let's use these 4 weeks of shutdown to devise a plan to find another number 1 industry. This is The Bahamas....We are in this together!
