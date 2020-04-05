Food Shopping Schedule Announced

The Office of the Prime Minister has announced that starting tomorrow, Monday 6 April, until further notice, the following food shopping schedule comes into effect for the entire Bahamas.
Adults with the last name beginning A through F will be allowed to enter food stores to shop on:
• Mondays: 6am to 12pm
• Wednesdays: 6am to 12 pm
• Thursdays: 1pm to 7pm
Adults with the last name beginning G through O will be allowed to enter food stores to shop on:
• Mondays: 1pm to 7pm
• Wednesdays: 1pm to 7pm
• Fridays: 6am to 12pm
Adults with the last name beginning P through Z will be allowed to enter food stores to shop on:
• Tuesdays: 1pm to 7pm
• Fridays: 1pm to 7pm
• Thursdays 6am to 12pm
Special provisions have been made for individuals 60 years of age and older and persons with disabilities.
Senior citizens and persons with disabilities may shop on Tuesdays from 6am to 12pm; however, persons in these categories may also choose to shop on the day assigned to their last name.
In addition:
• Each household should identify a single shopper to carry out food shopping.
• Shoppers will be required to provide photo identification to show proof of last
name.
• Physical distancing protocols must be adhered to at all times.
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis will provide additional details on the national response to COVID-19 when the House of Assembly meets on Monday 6 April at 10am.
Comments
Clamshell 4 hours, 13 minutes ago
... and TalRussell will be claiming his name is now TalBussell ... 🤣🤣🤣
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
Assuming the food shopping schedule proposed here has been agreed as workable with the food store owners, and there will be a police presence at the major food stores to ensure orderly behaviour and compliance with the rules, then this should be a reasonable solution for New Providence.
Obviously the number of customers allowed in each food store at any one time will need to be limited based of the size (square footage) of the store in order to ensure adherence to the six foot physical distancing rule as much as possible. Once the maximum allowable number of customers in the store has been achieved, then others should only be allowed in the store on a one-for-one basis as shoppers exit the store in order to keep the total number of shoppers in the store constant.
This is a good start but will require a police presence to keep law and order by properly arresting belligerent offenders.
DDK 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
Wonder how the many still without power and water on Grand Bahama and Abaco are expected to cope......
avidreader 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
With no mention of Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays I assume that the weekend lockdown will continue.
avidreader 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
Correction: with no mention of Saturdays and Sundays..
TalRussell 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
The colony of out islands Saturday and Sunday shopping has now forever gone way it is in North Korea, well stocked out stores and with lots soft and easy on ass Toilet-papers on shelves, reserved exclusively for government officials and Nkorean and foreigner elite shoppers who proudly display the face of Dear Leader Comrade Kim Jong Doc, Doc. proudly stitched into they brungs ya own cloth shopping bags. Can't just make these loony tune shop by letters kinds stuff up. Just, can't. Nod once for yeah, twice for no?
avidreader 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
DDK: Very kind of you to express concern about the suffering people of Abaco and Grand Bahama. The remainder of the country is beginning to feel the effects of what is called a national emergency that appears to be driving us backwards economically. How far back we will go is yet to be seen. However, the good people of Abaco and Grand Bahama are fully aware of the extent of the severe damage inflicted upon them. Think about power lines in your residential areas still on the ground 7 months after the storm. People buy ice from the food store sometimes every other day and hope that their generator continues to run and that they can continue to afford fuel for it.
John 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
Considering they closed the food stores without notice, they should have started this schedule on Tuesday. This means people who may not have had food for the past 48 hour must now wait til Wednesday to get in the food stores
mandela 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
I guess this goes also for the moms and pops food stores as well
mckenziecpa 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
This is a very radical move I believe a more workable solution is to make it mandatory for everyone to wear mask. Society cannot stay locked down forever
