Alphabet Soup! Families Given Shopping Day Rota

THE Office of the Prime Minister has announced that starting today, a food shopping schedule will come into effect for the entire country. The schedule has specified days for weekday shopping, but there is no mention of weekend dates.

“This measure is intended to reduce the number of people on the road and to reduce the number of people at grocery stores at any one time,” Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said last week when signalling the move would be introduced.

As a result, members of each household are asked to identify one person to carry out respective shopping duties. That person will be required to provide photo identification, OPM officials said yesterday.

Adults with a surname beginning with the letters A through F will be allowed to grocery shop on Mondays from 6am to noon, Wednesdays from 6am to noon and Thursdays from 1pm to 7pm.

Adults with surnames beginning with G through O will be allowed to shop on Mondays from 1pm to 7pm, Wednesdays from 1pm to 7pm and, Fridays from 6am to noon.

People whose last name begins with letters P through Z will be allowed to shop on Tuesdays from 1pm to 7pm, Fridays from 1pm to 7pm and Thursdays 6am to noon.

As it relates to senior citizens —those 60 and older — and persons with disabilities, OPM said special provisions have been made for them.

“Senior citizens and persons with disabilities may shop on Tuesdays from 6am to 12pm; however, persons in these categories may also choose to shop on the day assigned to their last name,” the statement added.

Social distancing must be adhered to during grocery shopping, the OPM added.

To date, there are 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, with over 300 people in quarantine. Health officials have confirmed five COVID-19 deaths, with the latest case being renowned physician, Dr Judson Eneas.

To limit the further spread of the highly infectious disease, Dr Minnis on Friday announced additional COVID-19 prevention measures, including a complete two-day shutdown of all services, with limited exemptions, in the country, which ends 5am today.

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, he said: “There are still too many people on the road going out and about and unfortunately, some people are not taking this matter seriously. We have stepped up police enforcement including in hotspots.

“The physical distancing measures are critical in this fight so I say to you again, please I implore you, I beg you to stay at home. I repeat stay at home.”

Dr Minnis is expected to provide additional details on the national response to COVID-19 when the House of Assembly meets at 10am today.