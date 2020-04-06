China Donates 1,000 Covid-19 Testing Kits

THE People’s Republic of China has donated 1,000 COVID-19 test kits to the Bahamian government.

“At a time when COVID-19 threatens the entire world, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China has extended its kind hand of generosity by donating 1,000 test kits to assist the government of The Bahamas with confirmation of suspected COVID-19 cases,” a statement from the Ministry of Health noted.

“On behalf of the government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, the Ministry of Health wishes to express its deep appreciation to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China for this valued and very practical donation. These tests kits will go a long way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in The Bahamas. As an invaluable friend and partner, The Bahamas looks forward to continued cooperation and collaboration with the People’s Republic of China.”

The COVID-19 outbreak began in Wuhan, China in late 2019.

On December 31, 2019, “a pneumonia of unknown cause” detected in Wuhan was first reported to the World Health Organization’s country office in China. Since then, the disease has spread worldwide with more than 1.2 million infected. Nearly 70,000 people have died from the disease.