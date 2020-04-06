Drivers Return To Work After Walkout

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) staff returned to work on Saturday, after walking off the job the day before due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

In a statement released by the Public Hospitals Authority this weekend, officials noted workers withdrew their services on Friday at midnight.

It is not clear how many workers walked off the job.

However, officials said discussions were held between NEMS leadership, the Bahamas Public Service Union and Health Minister Dr Duane Sands to resolve the issue.

PHA said: "Dr Duane Sands confirmed his agreement with the terms necessary to end the work stoppage at this critical time.

"…(He) has made assurances to the staff which include the commitment to provide an honorarium of up to $5,000 for all frontline staff engaged in COVID-19 healthcare service delivery and reiterated the role of the National Insurance Board benefits for illness arising from the pandemic.

"Also discussed was the government's underwriting of a death benefit of $100,000 in the event of death arising from job-acquired COVID-19."

On Friday, Dr Sands said more than 50 workers have been taken out of the healthcare system and are in quarantine due to exposure to the deadly virus.

Asked by reporters if there were any housing provisions for healthcare workers with families, Dr Sands replied: "We have recognised that people have general concerns in working in such a stressful scenario sometimes people prefer to not to go home.

"We have provided a respite-type environment where healthcare workers can be put up, where they can rest and where they can shower or sleep and if they wish, they can stay there as long as they want - paid for by the government of the Bahamas."

The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the country now stands at five after health officials revealed yesterday that Dr Judson Eneas, who had tested positive for the virus, had died in hospital.

He is the country's first physician to die from COVID-19.