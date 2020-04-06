Woman Arrested For Making Threats To Officers

POLICE have arrested a woman for making threats against officers.

The 21-year-old resident of Russell Drive was taken into custody into connection with a social media post which threatened the lives of police officers.

Police also said the Central Detective Unit is investigating “fake news” circulating on social media.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said a social media page with the name “Prime Minister the Most Hon Hubert Minnis,” is suggesting that the curfew has been extended for another week until April 14 at 5am. The profile also claimed that telecommunications companies are to eliminate data connections and Wi-Fi at all homes will be disconnected.

Police said the information was fake news and is under active police investigation.

Police reminded the general public not to disseminate information that can create panic in the community and cause undue stress.

Under emergency order regulations passed in Parliament, knowingly spreading fake news during the COVID-19 crisis is a criminal offence.