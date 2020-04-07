Peter Young: We’Ve Seen It Before - British Bonding When Their Backs Are Against The Wall

Such is the plethora of information in the media about coronavirus, particularly the serious developments in the US which are worsening by the day with a rising death toll, that the facts do not bear repetition. But there has been little news about the situation in Britain where normal life has been brought to a standstill. So it might be worth looking at the UK government’s reaction to the enormous challenges it is facing in case there may be some useful lessons in relation to our own problems here in The Bahamas.

Some people contend the COVID-19 crisis has had the effect of uniting the people of Britain against an invisible, silent and common enemy and, coincidentally, this is helping to heal the recent divisions over Brexit. The nation has enjoyed many years of peace and prosperity, but there has been a greater emphasis on rights rather than responsibilities and this has led, in some cases, to a breakdown of trust within society. It is said, however, that when people’s very existence is turned upside down and they go through tough times together - involving life and death - a curious bonding can happen so that they become more united than divided and society as a whole becomes more caring and compassionate.

Human beings are social animals who derive pleasure from giving as well as receiving. If, in a crisis, people see the need to balance self-interest and the common good, not only will they continue to want to compete with others but they will at the same time be willing to cooperate more. The positive side of human nature comes to the fore with people reaching out to help one another and to protect the old, the frail and vulnerable.

One example in the UK is the thousands of retired National Health Service staff who have volunteered to help out in hard-pressed hospitals, knowing they themselves could become infected. Another heartwarming development is the regular ‘clap for carers’ ritual with people coming together in communities at a certain designated time to partake in a national round of applause showing appreciation for NHS staff and care workers. Yet another is chefs at Premier League football club Southampton providing food for the club’s supporters who have lost their jobs and are out of money.

Nonetheless, it is a truism that adversity brings out the worst as well as the best in human beings. There are reports of a global surge in domestic violence - and perhaps it should come as no surprise that in the midst of much goodwill there are some in the UK who are bent on doing wrong to others through fraud and scams related to the virus, with confidence tricksters using fake emails to prey on vulnerable people and extort money from them, purportedly for charities.

Be that as it may, Britain is for the most part a law-abiding and orderly country whose freedoms have always depended on a public readiness to follow the rules of civilised behaviour without being compelled to do so by heavy-handed authority and coercive policing. So it must have gone against all the liberal instincts of a Conservative government to impose a lockdown based on the advice of the medical experts about social distancing.

On the whole, in a national emergency Britons are showing a willingness to behave fairly and patiently in accepting restraints on personal freedom and action for the common good, since they recognise such freedom should be tempered if it harms or endangers others.

Reportedly, however, there have been those who refuse to comply. So, in some cases, the newly-imposed restrictive measures have been hard to enforce in a nation of some 66 million people. The result has been some inappropriate and heavy-handed police action, including selective road blocks which is a type of policing rarely experienced in Britain. But, even allowing for the easier enforcement conditions in a smaller country, compare those difficulties with the effectiveness of the strong measures taken by Dr Minnis’ government and the complete lockdown in The Bahamas over this past weekend when New Providence was like a ghost town.

At the time of writing, the UK has recorded some 48,000 cases of the virus and nearly 5,000 deaths. Yesterday the Prime Minister himself, who tested positive recently, was transferred into intensive care such is the concern of the medical staff treating him. An authoritative Oxford University study maintains fewer than one in three of those infected become ill enough to need hospital treatment and the vast majority develop only mild symptoms. Nevertheless, the figures are horrifying, and there is no vaccination nor cure so the emphasis has to be on avoiding infection by social distancing.

In this crisis I believe it is essential for the government to be clear and consistent in communicating with the British people. It is now responding vigorously to criticism about the lack of testing for the virus and for failing to provide sufficient ventilators to hospitals and personal protective equipment to health workers. The Minister of Health, Matt Hancock, has committed to carrying out 100,000 tests per day by the end of April, which sounds like a tall order but is a step in the right direction.

He has also announced the opening of new hospitals and other medical facilities - and the most impressive of all has been the building and equipping of the Nightingale Hospital in East London. Converted from a huge convention centre, it has been completed within two and a half weeks and has a capacity of 4,000 beds. It was opened formally last week by the Prince of Wales via video link from his self-isolation in Scotland.

Rather than attempt this week to analyse the crippling economic consequences of the virus in Britain, suffice it to say that a view seems to be growing in the country that, unless a path is mapped out for a swift return to normal business activity, there could be lasting damage to the national economy.

A protracted lockdown would mean not only the continuing curtailment of personal freedoms but also economic paralysis – and this could cause more suffering than the virus itself. The UK experienced its worst day of the crisis on April 4 with 708 deaths in 24 hours. But the continuing draconian restrictions could bankrupt the whole nation, so some sort of exit strategy is essential. This might include partial easing of the lockdown and a selective re-opening subject to the requirements of social distancing.

Thus, political leaders are left with the daunting task of striking a balance between saving lives and protecting – or even saving – the economy. This will involve difficult judgments, but they have to face the reality that a prolonged lockdown could have far-reaching consequences which might create irreversible damage to the whole country.

And when this is all over, what happens next?

History shows that times of upheaval are invariably followed by radical change. But the question is whether the result will be better or worse. It would have been unthinkable as recently as the end of February that only weeks later all schools would be closed and public gatherings cancelled and millions out of work, mortgage payments deferred and the homeless living in hotels free of charge.

Nor could it have been believed the US and UK governments would have produced enormous and unprecedented financial stimulus packages to bail out struggling businesses and individuals while people all across the globe would be practising social distancing and be forced to stay at home in self-isolation.

The view of the pessimists is that global capitalism with the constant movement of people and goods across the world makes it vulnerable to pandemics. So the coronavirus crisis will only become worse and may be followed by something similar. This could lead to calls for isolationism and the rise of authoritarian governments which is already happening in countries like Hungary and Israel, both of which are seeking to rule by decree. It could also result in greater state powers like increased surveillance of a nation’s own citizens, and other emergency measures that – on the evidence of history - are likely to become permanent. This leads people like Noam Chomsky - the American philosopher and political analyst labelled by some as an eternal left-wing polemicist - to consider the crisis may result in the rise of such authoritarianism.

By contrast, optimists believe COVID-19 might open the door to helpful political change and progress since people will want to re-think what kind of world they want to live in; in particular, how much power should be in the hands of a state to enable it to intervene in order to meet its responsibility to protect its citizens. They might wonder, too, whether it will be possible to view the world differently so that problems can somehow be shared by society rather than having masses of individuals competing against one another for wealth and personal standing.

On this theme, I am indebted to a friend for sending me an article by David Suzuki whose foundation in Vancouver works to conserve and protect the national environment. In the belief that there is more to life than the pursuit of money and power, he suggests the pandemic may be an opportunity for people to change the way they live by steering away from an emphasis on consumption and the quest for economic gain and growth and turning instead to sustaining the environment on which humans depend for their existence.

Perhaps he is right - for, despite all our affluence and technological power and development, a tiny virus has brought the world to its knees.

A calming voice of hope and reassurance

My wife and I were delighted to have been able to watch live on BBC TV on Sunday afternoon Her Majesty The Queen’s address to the nation. Reportedly, this attracted an audience of 23 million in Britain, but she was also speaking to the 15 other Realms – including The Bahamas - and, as Head of the Commonwealth, to its other 53 member states.

This was only the fifth time during her 68-year reign that The Queen has made a special address of this sort which is, of course unrelated to her annual televised speech to the nation at Christmas.

This was an historic and heartfelt address at the time of a national emergency and was said to be intensely personal, not least because her own son, Prince Charles, tested positive for the virus and, of course, she and Prince Philip are themselves both in self-isolation at Windsor Castle.

Rather than my quoting selectively from the broadcast, readers will doubtless wish to read the full text online. But I can say that it was an inspiring message of hope and reassurance which has been described as an exceptional one in exceptional circumstances that are a defining moment for the nation.

Her address has been much applauded in the UK press for its realistic but optimistic and positive tone and content. There seems to be general agreement that The Queen delivered a powerful message. She also managed to show what has been described as ‘calm empathy’ which many people have found to be comforting.

As the longest-serving Head of State in the world, she enjoys enormous respect and authority and her words are listened to and widely appreciated.