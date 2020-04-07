Wendy's Confirms Covid-19 Case

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

WENDY’S Bahamas has confirmed a case of COVID-19 at one of its locations.

The franchise has not named the location, but said an employee reported to work for the morning shift last Thursday, ahead of the location’s opening, with symptoms of the virus.

According to a press statement issued Tuesday, the employee was sent home immediately.

A few days later, Wendy’s said Ministry of Health officials confirmed that the employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Once this confirmation was made, the franchise said all employees of the location were notified and given 14 days leave to self-isolate and monitor their symptoms.

The location was closed over the weekend for exterior and interior sanitisation and cleaning.

It reopened Monday with a new crew and management from a different store, Wendy’s said.

