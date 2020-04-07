Wendy's Confirms Covid-19 Case

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
WENDY’S Bahamas has confirmed a case of COVID-19 at one of its locations.
The franchise has not named the location, but said an employee reported to work for the morning shift last Thursday, ahead of the location’s opening, with symptoms of the virus.
According to a press statement issued Tuesday, the employee was sent home immediately.
A few days later, Wendy’s said Ministry of Health officials confirmed that the employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Once this confirmation was made, the franchise said all employees of the location were notified and given 14 days leave to self-isolate and monitor their symptoms.
The location was closed over the weekend for exterior and interior sanitisation and cleaning.
It reopened Monday with a new crew and management from a different store, Wendy’s said.
Comments
BahamaPundit 38 minutes ago
This was very predictable. The employees weren't wearing masks. I reported on this previously how the lady at the drivethrough wasn't wearing gloves or a mask during the pandemic.
stillwaters 17 minutes ago
I remember you saying that....my God....she probably spread that widely
DonAnthony 35 minutes ago
Why are the fast food businesses so busy anyway? Stay home and cook.
RealTalk 20 minutes ago
SHUT THEM DOWN ALL FAST FOOD PLACES RIGHT NOW!
SP 5 minutes ago
I cannot understand how ANY fastfood place is allowed to operate when clearly it is impossible for them to maintain even 3 feet apart. 6 feet is totally out of the question!
This is a disaster just waiting to happen as the staff are more than likely from larger families and will find it difficult to isolate at home. Hopefully government has taken this into consideration and made proper arrangements.
TalRussell 2 minutes ago
Two totally separate issues altogether. (a). Fast Food Drive-thru are an necessary essential under current government shopping restrictions. (b). The wearing proper face masks and gloves are an health enforcement matter. Nod once for yeah, twice for no?
