Wendy's Confirms Covid-19 Case

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

WENDY’S Bahamas yesterday confirmed an employee tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The franchise did not name the location, but said the employee reported to work for the morning shift last Thursday, before the restaurant opened, showing symptoms of the virus.

The worker was sent home immediately.

A few days later, Wendy’s said Ministry of Health officials confirmed the employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

Company officials then set in motion a plan to safeguard workers and sanitise the eatery.

“The moment we were informed, we notified all employees associated with this location and gave them the mandatory 14-day leave to self-quarantine and monitor their health,” Wendy’s Bahamas said in a statement.

“At the time of notification, these employees were at home due to the government mandated lockdown. The employee that tested positive remains in quarantine, where they are receiving medical care and treatment necessary to recover. Wendy’s Bahamas is here to support our employees during this difficult time and we are praying for our team members.”

The location was closed for exterior and interior sanitisation and cleaning, the statement said.

“This restaurant was closed over the weekend and has followed strict procedure to reopen to the public. Out of an abundance of caution the entire restaurant - interior and exterior - has been cleaned and sanitised with hospital grade disinfectant by a government approved third party professional service. These additional steps were taken to protect our employees and customers.

“The restaurant reopened yesterday afternoon (Monday) after it was thoroughly cleaned and sanitised with an entirely new crew and management team from a different store.”

Wendy’s said over the past three weeks, management took “extraordinary” steps deploying mandatory touchless thermal testing on every employee and mandating the use of gloves and masks for restaurant crews.

They have also installed touchless sanitising systems in the restaurants for customers to use.

Social distancing practices are also being implemented.

“This is to protect the safety and well-being of our employees so we can continue to serve our guests.

“As always, Wendy’s Bahamas will continue to follow the guidance of the Ministry of Health and any government directives along with related franchise guidelines to ensure and protect the safety and health of our employees and customers,” the company said.