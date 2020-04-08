Wendy's Confirms Covid-19 Case

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
WENDY’S Bahamas yesterday confirmed an employee tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
The franchise did not name the location, but said the employee reported to work for the morning shift last Thursday, before the restaurant opened, showing symptoms of the virus.
The worker was sent home immediately.
A few days later, Wendy’s said Ministry of Health officials confirmed the employee had tested positive for COVID-19.
Company officials then set in motion a plan to safeguard workers and sanitise the eatery.
“The moment we were informed, we notified all employees associated with this location and gave them the mandatory 14-day leave to self-quarantine and monitor their health,” Wendy’s Bahamas said in a statement.
“At the time of notification, these employees were at home due to the government mandated lockdown. The employee that tested positive remains in quarantine, where they are receiving medical care and treatment necessary to recover. Wendy’s Bahamas is here to support our employees during this difficult time and we are praying for our team members.”
The location was closed for exterior and interior sanitisation and cleaning, the statement said.
“This restaurant was closed over the weekend and has followed strict procedure to reopen to the public. Out of an abundance of caution the entire restaurant - interior and exterior - has been cleaned and sanitised with hospital grade disinfectant by a government approved third party professional service. These additional steps were taken to protect our employees and customers.
“The restaurant reopened yesterday afternoon (Monday) after it was thoroughly cleaned and sanitised with an entirely new crew and management team from a different store.”
Wendy’s said over the past three weeks, management took “extraordinary” steps deploying mandatory touchless thermal testing on every employee and mandating the use of gloves and masks for restaurant crews.
They have also installed touchless sanitising systems in the restaurants for customers to use.
Social distancing practices are also being implemented.
“This is to protect the safety and well-being of our employees so we can continue to serve our guests.
“As always, Wendy’s Bahamas will continue to follow the guidance of the Ministry of Health and any government directives along with related franchise guidelines to ensure and protect the safety and health of our employees and customers,” the company said.
Comments
BahamaPundit 1 day, 1 hour ago
This was very predictable. The employees weren't wearing masks. I reported on this previously how the lady at the drivethrough wasn't wearing gloves or a mask during the pandemic.
stillwaters 1 day, 1 hour ago
I remember you saying that....my God....she probably spread that widely
ThisIsOurs 1 day ago
masks don't protect you. They protect other people from you if you have it. They're effective from The standpoint that if you don't know who has it, if everyone wears one. the hidden carriers won't be spreading droplets. The gloves would work.
BahamaPundit 1 day ago
If they use an N95 respirator mask, which all food handlers should wear, it will protect them from the virus. Look it up.
ThisIsOurs 18 hours, 39 minutes ago
yeah i know about the n95. i got one waaayy back when we could see daylight and walk on the beach. I'm talking about the cosmetic homemade masks. But you're right someone serving food should have the N95
Newgate 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
Gloves have hardly any impact unless you're constantly changing them. people seem to really underestimate how cross contamination works. Honestly, you'd be better off constantly washing your hands or using sanitizer than gloves.
DonAnthony 1 day, 1 hour ago
Why are the fast food businesses so busy anyway? Stay home and cook.
Well_mudda_take_sic 22 hours, 46 minutes ago
Too many don't have a refrigerator and freezer at home stuffed with food...many don't even have a home!
RealTalk 1 day, 1 hour ago
SHUT THEM DOWN ALL FAST FOOD PLACES RIGHT NOW!
SP 1 day, 1 hour ago
I cannot understand how ANY fastfood place is allowed to operate when clearly it is impossible for them to maintain even 3 feet apart. 6 feet is totally out of the question!
This is a disaster just waiting to happen as the staff are more than likely from larger families and will find it difficult to isolate at home. Hopefully government has taken this into consideration and made proper arrangements.
Secondly, fastfood joints produces a heck of a lot of road traffic, AND is the perfect environment for infected lndividuals to pass on the virus through handling EVERYBODY'S food.
BahamaPundit 1 day ago
They must be owned by the right people.
Well_mudda_take_sic 22 hours, 46 minutes ago
Unscrupulous Greeks who take on the right silent business partner and know just whom to grease to get whatever they want.
TalRussell 1 day, 1 hour ago
Two totally separate issues altogether. (a). Fast Food Drive-thru are an necessary essential under current government shopping restrictions. (b). The wearing proper face masks and gloves are an health enforcement matter. Nod once for yeah, twice for no?
SP 1 day, 1 hour ago
Fastfood places have got to be the second largest "super spreaders" after food stores!
joeblow 23 hours, 26 minutes ago
… and laundromats. People packed in like sardines! I expect the national IQ to start to rise in about one month!
stillwaters 23 hours, 7 minutes ago
Or the national death rate
joeblow 22 hours, 24 minutes ago
… there is a direct correlation between the two!
ThisIsOurs 18 hours, 37 minutes ago
actually the intelligent people dying off...
BahamaPundit 1 day ago
They should let the public know which location of Wendy's it is, so customers who ate there can be on guard.
hj 1 day ago
Why people spent their money in fast food in such uncertain times is beyond me. They must either believe that NIB payments will last forever,or they are government employees " working from home".
jackbnimble 23 hours, 29 minutes ago
I figure if I’m going to stand on a line for 2 to 3 hours to go in a food store to buy food, it’s just cheaper to do my own cooking.
ThisIsOurs 18 hours, 32 minutes ago
There are so many situations out there today.... I say thank God that you have the wherewithall to buy your groceries, and the electricity, gas and water to cook.
But for the grace of God there go I
UN 21 hours, 24 minutes ago
I tried SIX times in just the last week alone to get groceries, but noticed super long lines outside the grocery store each time (at least a 3 hour wait) and when you finally make it inside you may not find anything. When times were good there were many wasted trips to the food store only to find they had no water on the shelves. Imagine now. I noticed people stood right next to each other (maybe the Wendy’s employee contracted it during a trip to the foodstore) and I’m sure any reusable bags people have with them didn’t get washed, so they may have coronavirus on them.
For some of us takeout is the only option right now (you don’t have to spend $10 each time you go there). A pharmacy I frequent wasn’t open today (wanted to get snacks to eat during shutdowns), so even if coronavirus doesn’t get me I’ll probably just die from starvation. Always Bahamians first (even after many years of doing wrong).
In the United States you can have groceries delivered, there are meal delivery services (hello fresh and others) and I haven’t heard any complaints about long lines outside foodstores, so this makes it easier for them to self isolate. It doesn’t make sense for a place where there is a 2-3 hour wait to be your only source for food. Going there may give you coronavirus and when you finally do make it inside you probably won’t find anything. #theunitednations
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID