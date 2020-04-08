Dangers Facing Workers On The Frontline

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

ONE local doctor has spoken of the “frightening” reality of being on the COVID-19 frontline.

Dr Nicholas Fox, chief physician at the Medi Centre on Collins Avenue, said in spite of the fear, healthcare workers have taken an oath to serve the community. He was one of several essential workers who spoke to The Tribune yesterday about reporting to work in these extraordinary times.

“Speaking from the frontline here, it’s kind of frightening and scary because you don’t know who has the virus or who is carrying it on their clothes etc,” Dr Fox said.

“We always have to be cognizant of that and we have face shields, gloves, coats, gowns and we give people masks if they are coughing.

“We continue to tell people about the social distancing, even though they don’t seem to grasp that concept. Life goes on so we are still seeing people with hypertension, diabetes as they need attention too. We emphasise to them that they are the people that are more at risk so they should stay inside and stay away from all these other people so that they don’t become infected.”

The clinic takes extra precautions by sanitising the premises constantly and checking temperatures of those who visit.

“If people have a temperature of 100 degrees or more, we tend to be more cautious,” Dr Fox said. “It’s stressful, but we’re sworn to do this job. Hopefully we can put this nightmare behind us soon and we can move forward.”

Police officers are also vital essential workers. ASP William Knowles of the Royal Bahamas Police Force says it is business as usual for officers.

“The police force has always been disaster and crisis management ready,” ASP Knowles said. “So what we are doing out there on the streets isn’t really anything new. We have a lot of experience dealing with traffic control and the movement and flow of people by policing major events like Junkanoo, Junkanoo Carnival and all of that other stuff. So there hasn’t really been a big shift in the way we do our jobs.

“It is only because this is a health crisis now that we are taking extra precautions with our own health, but we have always been health conscious and safety conscious as we do our duties. “So we really only adjusted to the continual wearing of masks as we are out there. In terms of deployment and long hours, we are used to it. This is a common thing for our hard working officers and hasn’t required too many changes to our lifestyles and the way we do business.”

While healthcare workers and police officers have been getting praise for the risks they are taking to keep the public safe during this crisis, Kyle Wilson, president of the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union, thinks workers at Bahamas Power and Light should get some recognition from the “powers that be” for keeping the lights on.

“I would like to say to the powers that be that BPL is essential and vital to modern life,” said Mr Wilson. “As you know energy supply is what keeps modern life going and putting that essential tag on us, I would like for them to remember that we have families too that we have to provide for in terms of getting food and going to food stores. Just how we have the police and the defence force, we are out here too and don’t forget us as we are working hard and diligent 24 hours a day providing energy supply to the Bahamian people.

“As president of the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union, I would like to give thanks to the Almighty God for safe keeping the workers here at BPL. I would like to tip my hat to all the workers for a great and excellent job done in providing sustainable energy supplies in the midst of this crisis. This is a situation that the world has never faced before and this is why we have relaxed our industrial agreement and are partnering with the government and the board and management of BPL to allow staff to be placed on shifts to allow social distancing and manpower where needed.

“All capital works are continuing. We have an overhaul in Clifton Pier that is still going on where the staff is working 24-hours a day to assure that the asset is brought back online. Wherever the government needs us we are working with them. CEO Heastie has done an excellent job in updating the union on changes; letting us know things that are happening.”

Mr Wilson said there are issues worldwide in securing gloves and masks, but he said staff at BPL are still going out and working. He said BPL has assured him that it is doing its best to supply the staff with essential safety equipment.

Radio personalities are going to work daily, making sure there is some level of entertainment for citizens who are now confined to their homes. Noel “Reality” Sands, well-known radio personality, reports to work at 100 Jamz, Radio House without fail.

“My experience as an essential worker at this extremely unusual time has fortunately and surprisingly not been all that bad,” the deejay said. “My daily commute to and from work has been running smoothly and I find that notifying the command centre at 311 has assisted in this. The officers both at the command centre and curfew road blocks are very courteous and professional. My concern is the food store shopping as well as the social distancing at stores and within service stations in particular. Understanding the challenges that the government faces I still feel as though a better arrangement can be made for shoppers.”