Emergency Powers Amendment: Masks Must Be Worn When Leaving Home

The government has made an amendment to its Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations, requiring anyone leaving their residence to wear a mask.
“Every person who leaves his residence in accordance with the provisions of this order and any exemption granted hereunder, shall wear a mask covering his nose and mouth while away from his residence,” the amendment said. “An exempted business or undertaking may deny entry to any person not wearing a mask covering his nose and mouth.”
Comments
TalRussell 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
Eventually, the most privileged elected goin be told, you all 35 can go kiss we OrdinaryPopoulaces Asses!
Gold standard hypocrisy for justification jail more of PopoulacesOrdinary - cause it was fully evident during the last session the House of Assembly when noticeably a number comrade red shirts MP's, either didn't bother wear mask at all, or when they stood spoke they slide masks down from their noses and mouth's
Neither has the PM, his health minister, security minister nor AG Carl Wilshire, been captured in a single photo op wearing masks? Can't make this hypocrisy s%#t up. just, can't. Nod once for yeah, twice for no?
moncurcool 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
So is the government providing masks to people now? Are they available? Now there will be a mad rush for those. Keep it up. Every now order just creates further chaos.
This is getting out of hand though. Always some amendment after the first announcement. Can't make this up no more.
joeblow 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
This is stupid again. How can a person who does not have a mask at home get one if we are locked down for the next 5 days and what happens when they go out (without one) to get one when the lockdown is lifted?
ohdrap4 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
Just use the seat of your wife's thong underwear over your nose. It will be attractive.
joeblow 13 minutes ago
… she's a petite, I would need a large, maybe I'll check grandma!
Clamshell 0 minutes ago
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
