Govt Adds To List Of Essential Shoppers For Thursday

The government has added to the list of essential workers who may shop on Thursday.
Employees of clearing banks and wholesale distributors can now also visit grocery stores on Thursday, while police can shop in both the morning and the afternoon.
The schedule is that from 6am-10pm, health professionals, members of the police and defence force, and workers from clearing banks and wholesale distributors can shop.
From noon until 10pm, police can continue to shop as can essential workers from media, core utilities (electricity, water and communications), security companies, and officials from the Department of Correctional Services, Customs, Immigration, Social Services, Environmental Health, Waste Disposal, Fire Services and NIB.
Pharmacies are also open until 3pm on Thursday, although gas stations will be closed.
The lockdown ends on Tuesday at 5am.
