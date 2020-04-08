Updated: Hunt For Drive-By Gunman

By FARRAH JOHNSON

A MAN was killed at Hampton Street Tuesday afternoon by a gunman who also shot at police. The drive-by shooting took place shortly before 1pm when a man was standing on Hampton Street, off Mount Royal Avenue, when he was approached by a gunman who exited a black vehicle and opened fire.

At the time, a police officer in the area heard the gunshots and responded. The gunman saw him and discharged his weapon in the direction of the officer, before getting back into the vehicle and escaping. The officer was not injured during the incident.

At the scene of the shooting, Royal Bahamas Police Force Superintendent Shanta Knowles told reporters police were in the early stages of their investigation and had not identified the suspect as yet.

She also could not say whether the incident was gang-related, if the vehicle was stolen or whether the suspect was wounded. She said the victim was between the ages of 25 and 30 and was known to police.

“Around 12.40 this afternoon, we know that a young man was standing on the side of Hampton Street when the occupants of a black Japanese vehicle came through the corner,” she said.

“One person came from that vehicle armed with a high powered weapon and discharged that weapon in the direction of the man fatally wounding him. As he was getting into his vehicle, an officer (who) was nearby heard the shots and he came out to the street. The gunman confronted the officer and there was an exchange of gunshots, however the man was able to get back into the vehicle and they were able to make good their escape.”

Supt Knowles said the vehicle was discovered by police a “short time later” on Carib Road off Mackey Street.

She urged anyone with information to contact police by calling Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2 or by contacting their nearest police station.

At the scene, one witness, who said he almost got caught in the crossfire, claimed he saw three gunmen at the time of the incident, one of whom was armed with an AK-47.

The 60-year-old man, who requested anonymity, told The Tribune he had driven onto Hampton Street after coming from a shop when the incident unfolded.

“What I’ve experienced, coming through this corner just taking a shortcut to get onto the other corner, a small black Passo pulled in front of our vehicle and just opened fire at a young man that was standing,” he said.

“He must have put about 30 shots in him. One come with an AK-47 (and) the other two came out with a 9mm and he was on the ground and they just continue lighting him up ‘bup,bup, bup, bup.’ I ran for my life, jumped over a fence and upon going over the fence, I land on my shoulder. I’m not sure whether my shoulder is damaged or what, but I got my legs messed up (and) my hands cut up. I just run from my life.”

The witness said that he and the other passengers in his van fled the vehicle when they first heard the shots.

“They must have thought someone was still inside of the car so then they shoot through the windshield and just where my head was supposed to be sitting, that’s where the bullet went through. The other occupants had to vacate and run for their lives because as you know we on a lockdown (and) no one suppose to be on the outside here. Apparently, anybody that they (the gunmen) saw on the scene they were trying to kill so it wouldn’t be no evidence (sic).”

The witness added that while he was in fear of his life at the time, he knows he will be okay because he does not get “shaken up easily.”

“It was like a movie and so just seeing something like that I know I’m a sprinter. I say you gotta catch me so I just do a dash and sprint over the fence.”

He added: “Another officer — let’s say about 100-feet (away) — heard the shots and he came out with his gun and he started firing.”

At the scene, Supt Knowles was also asked what she would say to people thinking about engaging in criminal activity at a time when people are being encouraged to stay inside.

She told reporters: “Well we know what is happening in our country is happening all around the world with this COVID-19 pandemic, but the Royal Bahamas Police Force has put all out of its resources on the streets. We will continue to police the streets.

“We don’t want the people to be in fear. We don’t know the motive for this as yet but know that the Royal Bahamas Police Force is out there on the streets and those who are committing or thinking about committing offences we will do everything within our power to stop you (and) prevent you from committing offences and if we have to take you before the courts or should we catch you we will definitely deal with you according to law.”