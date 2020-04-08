Man Charged With Robbing Two Men At Gunpoint

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 21-year-old man was remanded to prison on Wednesday after he was charged with holding two men at gunpoint and robbing them of over $1,000 worth of stolen goods last month.

Derren Bastian appeared before Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with two counts of armed robbery.

It is alleged Bastian robbed Julius Pickstock of a stainless steel Milano hand chain, valued at $450, on March 6.

It is also alleged he robbed Mario Knowles of a black and gold Technomarine watch, worth $350, and $300 in cash that same day.

Bastian was not required to enter a plea to the charges and the matter was adjourned to July 2 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BCDS) in the interim. He has the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.