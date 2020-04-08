Minister Confirms Seventh Death From Covid-19

Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands has confirmed the latest COVID-19 death – a 51-year-old woman who was tested posthumously.
In a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, the Minister also revealed there are four more confirmed cases of the virus – three in New Providence and one in Grand Bahama. These latest cases are two women and two men aged between 38 and 60-years-old.
The nation has had 40 confirmed cases and seven deaths in total so far. Five patients have been classified as recovered.
Is this going to be Sands' official daily duty over the next several months, i.e. simply reporting the number of confirmed Red China cases and the resulting number of deaths? Isn't there so much more that he should be doing and reporting on to us on a daily basis?
If he didn't report, you'd be actively complaining about that. Man........
