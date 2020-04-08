Minister Confirms Seventh Death From Covid-19

Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands has confirmed the latest COVID-19 death – a 51-year-old woman who was tested posthumously.

In a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, the Minister also revealed there are four more confirmed cases of the virus – three in New Providence and one in Grand Bahama. These latest cases are two women and two men aged between 38 and 60-years-old.

The nation has had 40 confirmed cases and seven deaths in total so far. Five patients have been classified as recovered.