Covid-19: Minister Issues Nursing Home Precautions

MINISTER of Health Dr Duane Sands has issued special precautions that must be taken to make sure seniors in nursing homes are safe from the spread of COVID-19.

At a COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday, Dr Sands said to protect residents of nursing homes and seniors receiving care in their homes, it is recommended that no in-person visitation is allowed.

All employees must perform hand hygiene frequently; physical distancing of at least six feet should be instituted; and staff and residents should practice respiratory etiquette by covering their nose and mouth with a tissue or bent elbow when coughing or sneezing.

Frequent cleaning of touched surfaces must be done throughout the day with hospital grade disinfectant or diluted bleach solution.

All healthcare workers and caregivers should practice barrier nursing and wear personal protective equipment (PPEs) such as gloves, masks and gowns when they come into contact with seniors. Custodian staff must also be protected.

Nursing home workers and caregivers in private homes should stay at home if they are ill with respiratory symptoms such as coughing, fever, or shortness of breath.

If a nursing home resident becomes ill with respiratory symptoms they should be promptly masked, and isolated in a private room. The facility administrator should call the Ministry of Health’s Surveillance Unit immediately.

Dr Sands explained that for seniors who are at home, contact with others should be limited. He said food and other items can be left outside for them to collect.

“This virus has claimed the lives of thousands of elderly people around the world,” Dr Sands said.

He added: “That said, young people should not think they are invincible. COVID-19 can kill people of any age group, any gender, any racial group, rich and poor.”

To date, the country has 40 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven deaths.