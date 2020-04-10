Hours Of Opening Announced For Flamingo Gardens Clinic During Lockdown

THE government announced on Friday opening hours for the Flamingo Gardens Clinic during the lockdown.
The clinic will remain open from 9am-5pm on Saturday, April 11, and Monday, April 13.
Members of the public are urged to use Princess Margaret Hospital for emergencies only.
The government also issued advice on face coverings, saying:
Make sure you can breathe through it
Wear it whenever going out in public
Make sure it covers your nose and mouth
Wash after using
People are also urged not to use masks on children under the age of two, and not to use surgical masks or other personal protective equipment intended for healthcare workers.
