Hours Of Opening Announced For Flamingo Gardens Clinic During Lockdown

CDC advice on the use of face masks

As of Friday, April 10, 2020

THE government announced on Friday opening hours for the Flamingo Gardens Clinic during the lockdown.

The clinic will remain open from 9am-5pm on Saturday, April 11, and Monday, April 13.

Members of the public are urged to use Princess Margaret Hospital for emergencies only.

New Providence ahead of the lockdown

People preparing for the lockdown in New Providence. Footage: Terrel W Carey Sr/Tribune Staff

The government also issued advice on face coverings, saying:

  • Make sure you can breathe through it

  • Wear it whenever going out in public

  • Make sure it covers your nose and mouth

  • Wash after using

People are also urged not to use masks on children under the age of two, and not to use surgical masks or other personal protective equipment intended for healthcare workers.

