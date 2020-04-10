Schools Stay Closed And Examinations Postponed

ALL schools will remain closed until further advice is received from the Ministry of Health, a statement announced on Friday – and all examinations will be postponed with no date given for when they will be held.

The Ministry of Education issued the statement as the country continues to deal with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement said: “The Ministry of Education wishes to assure the general public that it considers the health of our citizens and residents of paramount importance. The Ministry remains dedicated to making decisions that will ensure the well being of all and we will be guided by the Ministry of Health’s advice regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Ministry of Education further informs the public that all examinations, including the national examinations, GLAT, BJC and BGCSE, will be postponed until such time as the government of The Bahamas deems it safe for students, teachers and support staff to return to physical buildings.”

Teaching will continue through virtual learning platforms, and new content and lessons will be posted on Tuesday.

In a new move, lessons will also be broadcast on television – initially on cable channel 295, starting on Wednesday, and then shortly afterwards on channel 296.