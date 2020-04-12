New Providence Under Lockdown – Photos And Video

Photo Gallery
LOCKDOWN: New Providence
Empty streets on New Providence during the Easter weekend lockdown. Photos: Terrel W Carey Sr/Tribune staff
The Bahamas is under a complete lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the streets of New Providence eerily quiet.
These photos and this video give an indication of what it’s like outside on an Easter weekend like no other.
Comments
Clamshell 1 day, 4 hours ago
Wow. Just ... wow.
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 4 hours ago
try driving 2am in the morning on a Tuesday ..it's "almost" the same. try it this coming Tuesday! :)
TalRussell 1 day, 3 hours ago
Peaceful early 1960's look but still - should and shouldn't common sense economics must prevail, not have been deathly tied tightly behind backs colony's comrade merchants and business operators. Nod once for yeah, twice for no?
Clamshell 1 day, 3 hours ago
“ ... should and shouldn't common sense economics must prevail, not have been deathly tied tightly behind backs colony's comrade merchants ...”
Nod 3 times if you can figure out what the #&$@ that’s supposed to mean.
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 2 hours ago
3 nods: shouldnt commonsene economics prevail? why constrain business comrades so?
Clamshell 1 day, 2 hours ago
🤣🤣🤣 ... we PoupoulumacesOrdinairies done agree ... 😎
joeblow 1 day, 1 hour ago
@ Clamshell…. I nodded 4 times does that mean I am still confused?
Clamshell 1 day, 1 hour ago
... yeah ... but brother, you ain’t alone.
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 1 hour ago
why we coup up like chickens den.:)
Clamshell 1 day, 1 hour ago
... ‘cause a virus does not pay much attention to economics ... 😎
TalRussell 1 day ago
All's couped up...excepting the colony's first among equals...who asks the chief comrade medical sister doctor, if she's okay have his motorcade's side riders be's scooting him over to the court play game tennis?
I swear this first among man's equals, only recollection of ever wearing a face mask was one painted on face rushin during Junkanoo...not exactly of hospital medical criteria?
Has wonder if tis same grandson who also so enjoy's rushing with the Saxons?
Nod once for yeah, twice for no.. if you thinks I just make this ridiculous shi# up..Just, can't.**
stillwaters 23 hours, 53 minutes ago
All yall just bored as hell.......me too!!!
ThisIsOurs 23 hours, 12 minutes ago
lol. working if you can believe it
mandela 22 hours, 48 minutes ago
It would be historic if someone was able to do a video or take photos flying above the island looking down during this historic time.
Giordano 18 hours, 41 minutes ago
Based on factual situations that we are facing,as a Nation,visible flash lighting Police Presence should be exhibited all the time or 24/7 in every neighborhood in order to add confidence and dignity to the Law abiding citizens keeping the Curfew religiously by staying behind doors and in many occasions observing from their windows those mentally ill people violating the curfew and trespassing into private properties and knocking on doors and asking for money or something to eat causing stress to dogs in the yard and panic to the people inside their house. Law enforcement officers should be equipped,in this time of Pandemic,with Short time test kit & Scanner to test ,randomly,those people still gathering in public corners clearly violating the curfew dictated by the government.
John 12 hours, 2 minutes ago
After watching what was going on in Chins for weeks, the US was still caught unprepared. And so their number of Corona cases and related deaths skyrocketed and is surpassing every country in the world. The media show pictures in China where persons suspected of Corona were forcefully removed from their homes (super spreaders they are called) and quarantined. They said the treatment was in humane. Then pictures started surfacing in the US where police were using tear gas and rubber bullets to force teens of beaches and other open species. Just yesterday a video went viral where police lifted a man off the bus and physically threw him to the ground because he was not wearing a mask. Some stores have turned their aisles into one way lanes to make social distancing easier and some cities are also turning sidewalks into one way to avoid pedestrians from coming in close contact with each other. And after all that if done to fight this dreaded )some say man made) virus, the world and most countries will have to struggle to get their economies going and to pay off the astronomical, hugely staggering bill left by the Covid-19 virus.
DDK 2 hours, 13 minutes ago
So much for the Land of the Free, John, the country we so dearly love to emulate....
Clamshell 2 hours ago
There was no use of rubber bullets or tear gas to clear teens or anybody else from any beaches in the US at spring break. Simply never happened.
In the bus incident, the passenger got roughed up because he refused to follow police directives, repeatedly, to get off the bus because he wasn’t wearing a mask.
This is all bad enough, it would be helpful if we all stuck to what’s true. Respectfully, thanx.
