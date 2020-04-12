Sunday Covid-19 Update: One Newly Confirmed Case

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health announced that there is one additional confirmed case of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 47.

The newly confirmed case is a 36-year-old woman of Cat Cay, Bimini with no history of travel. She is in isolation at home.

There have been seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, 38 in New Providence, one in Cat Cay and one on the island of Bimini.

The death toll remains at eight.

Health officials are continuing to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases.

Members of the public are once again reminded to follow the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order announced by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to reduce the spread of the virus, including physical distancing.