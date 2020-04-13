Arrests On Grand Bahama Over Holiday Weekend

Police in Grand Bahama made several arrests over the holiday weekend.

In the first incident, on Friday shortly after 7pm, officers of the Mobile Unit arrested a man who was found in the area of a major hardware store on Yellow Pine Street. He was arrested for Breach of the Curfew and for being in possession of instruments for burglary.

In the second incident, on Sunday shortly after 5pm, officers of the North Eastern Division, while on mobile patrol, saw a grey Chevy HHR vehicle driving in the area of East Indian Man Road. Officers then signalled for the vehicle to stop and arrested the woman who was driving along with two male passengers. One of the men was carrying a number of Bahamian documents including passports and voter cards. He was unable to give a satisfactory account of why he had them.

All three were arrested for Breach of the Curfew and unlawful possession.

And in the third incident, on Monday shortly before 3am, Officers of the Mobile Unit, acting on information, proceeded to the area of the Post Office, where they saw two men dressed in dark clothing, who then ran off.

Officers gave chase and captured and arrested one of the men. He was found in possession of a backpack containing a number of assorted clothing items from a major sports store on Grand Bahama.

Officers later arrested another man in connection with this matter.

All are expected to be arraigned before the Magistrate Court early this week.