Pm: Two New Cases Of Covid-19, Alphabetical Shopping Schedule Temporarily Suspended

IN his national address on Monday night, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced that there are two new cases of COVID-19 in the country. The total number of cases now stands at 49.

Dr Minnis also said “we are making progress” with regards to the virus.

“Physical distancing measures, curfews and lockdowns are having an effect but we still have a long way to go,” he said. “We must and we will remain vigilant.”

The Prime Minister said the food shopping alphabetical schedule will be temporarily suspended from Tuesday until Friday. Stores will be open from 6am till 7pm with 6am-8am for seniors and persons with disabilities.

Food stores will operate on Saturday from 6am-6pm for essential workers only. 6am-noon will be for health professionals, police and the Defence Force, staff from clearing banks and wholesale distributors. Noon-6pm will be for remaining essential workers as identified previously.

Pharmacies will be open on Saturdays until 3pm for essential workers only.

Other key points:

• The government will appoint a food security task force to ensure every Bahamian who needs food is provided with adequate food. The task force will also make recommendations to increase food production in The Bahamas.

• A rental assistance programme is being reviewed by Cabinet which will be announced when finalised. The Prime Minister says he knows many Bahamians are concerned about their finances and what the future holds.

• COVID-19 testing will be expanded this week, which will lead to more cases.