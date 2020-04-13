Pm: Two New Cases Of Covid-19, Alphabetical Shopping Schedule Temporarily Suspended

IN his national address on Monday night, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced that there are two new cases of COVID-19 in the country. The total number of cases now stands at 49.
Dr Minnis also said “we are making progress” with regards to the virus.
“Physical distancing measures, curfews and lockdowns are having an effect but we still have a long way to go,” he said. “We must and we will remain vigilant.”
The Prime Minister said the food shopping alphabetical schedule will be temporarily suspended from Tuesday until Friday. Stores will be open from 6am till 7pm with 6am-8am for seniors and persons with disabilities.
Food stores will operate on Saturday from 6am-6pm for essential workers only. 6am-noon will be for health professionals, police and the Defence Force, staff from clearing banks and wholesale distributors. Noon-6pm will be for remaining essential workers as identified previously.
Pharmacies will be open on Saturdays until 3pm for essential workers only.
Other key points:
• The government will appoint a food security task force to ensure every Bahamian who needs food is provided with adequate food. The task force will also make recommendations to increase food production in The Bahamas.
• A rental assistance programme is being reviewed by Cabinet which will be announced when finalised. The Prime Minister says he knows many Bahamians are concerned about their finances and what the future holds.
• COVID-19 testing will be expanded this week, which will lead to more cases.
Comments
RealTalk 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
Stay safe Bahamas!
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
You buy yourself some time. I guess. Maybe some people who didn't know they was infected call in to the clinic. But it's all futile without testing. In fairness to him he did say they'd begin a program of wider testing. It would have been good if they could have completed food store, bank, water depot and money transfer employees this past week. Thats where most persons will have contact.
At least they did away with the alphabetical shopping system. On the right track I think. Test the food store employees once per week.
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
Also in reference to that food security thing and the claim that egg prices have skyrocketed up the supply chain. Someone showed me prices in store in the US with eggs under $1. Then there's a story running on msnbc about farmers dumping excess eggs. If they have excess can we get them more cheaply than from current suppliers?
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 18 minutes ago
Why would he bring back the alphabetical system for shopping. when every body but him knows it does not work.
It seems as if he has absolutely nothing to say, but he needed to be on TV.
The line I am a Doctor if I am needed.. Doc just go ahead jump into the thick of this virus you and Dr. Sands. But no one should hold their breath,
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
"It seems as if he has absolutely nothing to say, but he needed to be on TV."
I must admit I did start to wonder when he ran about if I am needed etc...I don't know what the call for doctors was about. No ones indicated that the 8 cases currently in hospital have overwhelmed the system.
But and nevertheless, high marks for not springing any surprises.
Topdude 22 minutes ago
This is what leaders do, what leadership looks like and what we need from our Prime Minister at this time who is leading based on data, science, compassion and concern for all Bahamians.
This was not evident whatsoever and nowhere under the PLP. Instead we had chicanery and dishonesty.
When the history of our nation is written, Dr. Minnis will be exalted. Thanks very much for guiding us during these troubled times.
God Bless you always.
ohdrap4 13 minutes ago
Topdude, how much they pay for this job of yours? I write well, lots of big words, and have been laid off. Any openings?
