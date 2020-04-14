4,000 In Abaco Are In ‘Dire Need’ Of Food

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FOUR thousand people in Abaco are in “dire need” of food after COVID-19 disrupted their food chain supply, says the cofounder of Idea Relief, a Bahamian non-profit organisation filling the void left when the contagious coronavirus prompted international NGOs to leave the island.

“COVID-19 has drastically changed the situation faced by the residents of Abaco,” Scott Aranha wrote in a recent letter, “forcing the departure of several non-profits, causing a shortage of food and supplies for those who are still unable to support themselves and causing the sense of insecurity to return.”

Among the organisations that left Abaco is World Central Kitchen which, up to the beginning of this month, was supplying food to the island’s food distribution centres.

“The call and information we got was that there was no food in the food distribution centres,” Mr Aranha said. “A lot of the people don’t have any money and food banks were empty because of the departure of US non-profits.”

The assessment of how many people in Abaco are in desperate need of food was done by UNICEF and Open World Relief, according to Mr Aranaha.

“The assessment was made off of communities and the numbers World Central Kitchen was feeding up to its last 10 days. Many were not only being fed but employed for reconstruction but currently reconstruction has been halted because of the lockdown. We are now submitting food through (a) pre-existing network of distribution centres before COVID-19 developed.”

Initially, Idea Relief, with the benefit of funding, sought to provide therapy fishing services to residents in Abaco hard hit Category Five Hurricane Dorian last year.

“This would involve taking people out to sea who went through traumatic experiences and having a counsellor on board,” Mr Aranha said. “It was a proposal that was brought to us by two sponsors and we thought it was a suitable way to give people a little bit of fun with what they used to do in their normal lives but can’t do anymore.”

However, COVID-19 got in the way of the group’s plans and it has since shifted its focus.

About five days after World Central Kitchen left the country, the group filled the gap, with Mr Aranaha saying it bought $20,000 worth of food from Maxwells and Abaco Grocery stores which were then delivered to distribution centres managed by volunteers.

“We have delivered through the distribution centres about $20,000 worth of food as far south as Sandy Point and as north as Fox Town,” he said.

The group is now working with store owners to assess food security issues, he added.

A shipment of food from the United States is expected to arrive on Thursday. “We are looking at many different avenues of sourcing food,” Mr Aranha said. “If local businesses can sustain our demand, we purchase through them to keep money flowing in Abaco.”

Now the organisation is making an appeal for funds, which can be donated through PayPal. “We need everyone to lend a hand,” Mr Aranha said. “Make sure people who have already been through a major disaster in the last six months are helped out in the second.”

For more information or to donate visit www.idearelief.org/