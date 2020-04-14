Doctors’ Contact Concern

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Doctors Union has called on the Ministry of Health to create a clear strategy that highlights the role it wants doctors to play in the country’s COVID-19 response, warning that a failure to do so could result in a devastating economic and health fallout for the country.

In an April 11 letter sent to BDU members, obtained by The Tribune, BDU President Melisande Bassett said that the union has learned of doctors allegedly being “threatened with non-contract renewal” if they choose not to volunteer to be a part of the COVID-19 response.

Noting that doctors are at the “greatest risk” of contracting the disease, Dr Basset also wrote that she has submitted a list of medical professionals who are willing to offer their services under particular conditions.

“I have presented to the Department of Medicine a list of volunteers who are: willing to have direct contact with COVID-19 patients; those with premorbid conditions that put them at high risk and have indicated that they will assist via telephone contact in history taking or patient review, and those that are willing to man the phone lines for non-COVID-19 related issues.”

Still, Dr Bassett noted that some doctors have not had proper training in putting on and removing personal protective equipment (PPE) nor proper N-95 mask fitting.

“In addition to these concerns, some physicians have elderly parents and family members with comorbidities,” the letter continued. “These physicians have expressed that, if possible, they will assist if they are able to sequester themselves away from home for the period where they are assisting directly with positive patients.

“Since the beginning of March, the BDU has requested additional sleeping facilities to facilitate social distancing and to provide lodging for persons who wish to sequester themselves away from home. To date, the BDU has not received any official information from the minister on this. We know that this is an impediment to many wishing to volunteer.”

Dr Bassett also called for “official documentation” to back up the government’s verbal promise for “compensation and insurance benefits” for doctors or their family members, if they ended up contracting the disease. She added that there has been “widespread reservation” by members of the union due to their history with receiving compensation in the past.

“If the aim is to have doctors volunteer for the COVID-19 response, the BDU suggests that a clear plan be penned with specific categories for work, as suggested above, those with direct contact with patients, those who can serve in other capacities, hours expected to be engaged, protocols for various COVID-19 centres, level of involvement needed by volunteers, and any other pertinent information.

“We all understand that this is a national response, and admonish you to lend your support. If we delay in mounting a strong response to this dilemma, the health and economic fallout will be devastating.”

In the letter, Dr Bassett said one of the union’s primary goals was to ensure that the country’s physicians were not the “greatest number of casualties.” She added that the BDU has requested to meet with Health Minister Dr Duane Sands to discuss their concerns.

Despite numerous attempts, health officials did not respond to requests for comment up to press time.

However, last week, Dr Sands said the government was aware that healthcare workers have families. No one is safe at home if someone in the house is serving on the frontline, Dr Sands said.

To ease this concern, he said the ministry is exploring relief accommodations that can house at least 100 healthcare workers. Such accommodations will permit these workers to rest up in between shifts and even take showers before leaving to go home. More than 50 healthcare workers have had to be taken out of the system because of their exposure to the virus.

