Editorial: It’S Time For The Doctors To Show Up, Too

AS Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis gave his national address yesterday on the latest state of the battle against coronavirus, there was one note that sounded odd.

Dr Minnis appealed – in fact, he said it was a “strong appeal” – to doctors in private practice to help in the fight against COVID-19 “during this hour of great need”.

He said he wanted more of his former colleagues to join the fight, and then referred to the way in which AIDS patients were treated in the 1980s and 1990s when there was a stigma over touching patients.

What was that about? Well, turn to the story in today’s Tribune about the response of the Bahamas Doctors Union and you will find out.

The union has sent a letter out to members and what it exposes is a debate over how doctors should get involved.

Dr Melisande Bassett, the president of the union, said that she has submitted a list of medical professionals who are willing to offer their services – but with conditions.

Some were “willing to have direct contact with COVID-19 patients”. But others? Oh no, no contact for them. She said those with “premorbid conditions that put them at high risk” only wanted to assist with telephone contact or history taking. Others wanted to man phone lines for non-COVID-19 issues.

Others still said that they hadn’t had proper training in putting on and removing personal protective equipment or masks.

Yet more talked about having elderly parents or family members who were vulnerable and wanted somewhere to stay away from home while they helped.

In the midst of a national emergency, a battle the Prime Minister has likened to a war, the call to arms has been answered with a resounding maybe. Perhaps. Oh, can I do that job or this job? This is not showing up in force and saying how can we help? So that’s why Dr Minnis referred to the stigma of the early days of treating AIDS patients – to remind doctors of what they’re supposed to do.

That’s why Dr Minnis said he himself would return to treating patients if that’s what it takes – to remind doctors of the oath they have sworn to help.

We are reminded of the story of Captain Noel Godfrey Chavasse, a British medical doctor who served in the army during the First World War. He was injured by shell splinters while rescuing men in no man’s land between the trenches in 1916, and then again in 1917 went out repeatedly under heavy fire to tend to the wounded. He was one of only three people to be awarded a Victoria Cross twice.

These are our trenches today, this is the battle we must fight – and those in the position to do so, those who have sworn an oath must rise to the occasion, must serve in this war.

If you don’t know how to put on equipment? Learn.

The government must play its part – but Health Minister Dr Duane Sands has already indicated the provision of accommodation for healthcare workers. So if the government is showing up then it’s time too for the doctors to show up.

In years to come, some will ask doctors what part they played in the battle against coronavirus. Doctors, do you really want the answer to be that you sat at home answering phones? Do you want the answer to be that you wanted to help but you didn’t know how to put on a mask?

The Prime Minister is ready to put his gloves back on and go back to treating patients – are you?

The Bahamas needs you. It’s time to show up.