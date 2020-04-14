So What Did You Do During The Lockdown?

By JEFFARAH GIBSON

SO what was lockdown like for you?

Still speaking to the family, seen everything there is on Netflix and Amazon, re-read all your books.

Most of us will never have experienced anything like it so we asked a few well known Bahamians how they coped with stay-at-home easter.

Former official opposition leader Loretta Butler-Turner set out determined to create a memorable Easter for her family.

“This morning (Sunday) l started my day with a prayer of thanksgiving, then l went into the back garden to harvest fresh herbs and vegetables for the Easter dinner,” she told The Tribune. “Inside our house l have added lots of flowers from the garden. Our dinner table is dressed in bright spring colours. As a very special touch to remind us of our faith and the meaning of Easter, I created an ‘altar’ with Jesus on the cross as the focal point.”

It was important for Mrs Butler-Turner who said she fully supported the government’s decision for the five-day shutdown, to remain grounded in faith during this time.

“My family and l have taken this time to reflect on the frailty of our lives, especially as the world searches for answers to this life-threatening pandemic we are experiencing,” she said.

To ensure her peace is not threatened by deluge of pandemic stories Mrs Butler-Turner manages her consumption of news and social media to twice daily just to keep herself updated.

However, she overindulges in tending to her garden, spending time with her family, and their two Siberian Huskies “who love petting and grooming”.

As for humdrum activities, she has been doing a great deal of spring cleaning. “I guess this is indeed mundane but guess what, after this lockdown things will really be much cleaner.”

As for Erin Brown, Bahamian disability advocate and para-triathlete whose dreams of participating in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo has been put off until next year, mundane is not a word in her vocabulary.

If life happened the way she envisions, Ms Brown would have be conquering qualifying matches to participate in the games this year. Unfortunately, the world was hit with the pandemic, leading to the postponement of the games until 2021.

“The games are still a reality,” she said.

With that goal in mind her time during the five-day lockdown has been divided between training for next year’s games, spending moments with her daughter and advocating for the rights of those in the disability community.

“Being a single mother, my four-year-old daughter keeps me very busy with schoolwork and creative activities to stimulate her mind,” she said.

Ms Brown is also working remotely as a Disability Inclusion Consultant which includes her duties in the office of Disabilities and Compliance at The University of The Bahamas.

“The heaviest duty has been my role as a Disability Advocate during COVID-19 where Disability Rights are not being addressed. Due to the lack of inclusion and access during emergency preparedness and response.

“On a brighter note, I am embracing the time to sit outside, spend it with my daughter and train throughout the day. What many see as a lack thereof, I have made the decision to always find the light,” she said.

It took some time for veteran Bahamian singer and entertainer Sonovia Pierre to find the light in this lockdown.

“My initial reaction to the lockdown was one of panic. It isn’t easy because I am involved in so many projects with ‘important deadlines’,” she said. “I realized quite quickly that it was not an easy decision for the powers-that-be. The government and health authorities had to do what must be done to save the lives of our people,” she said.

Since her important deadlines have been placed on pause for the time being, she has been working on public service announcements, being purposeful with time she has with family as well and getting loose working on her patience.

“My family has been cooking together, playing games at a set time per night, dancing together every night, just letting go and being silly.

But most of all the entertainer said it was important to leave the lockdown with a new lease on life. “There are so many things we stress over that we honestly cannot control. Because the world has intentionally stopped, we must look at ourselves our lives and prioritize what is most important. If I die tomorrow because of corona, what did I achieve accomplish that has meaning? Did I waste time working endlessly rather than taking real meaningful time for myself and my family? After all of this (not only the 5 days) I want to come away with a new lease and perspective on life and not go back to the same old routine,” she said.

Artist Jamaal Rolle agreed the lockdown was necessary for the country. “I support the government’s decision to the five-day lockdown to aid in flattening the curve of this global pandemic, especially seeing the number of affected people and death tolls rising in many countries, including ours,” he said.

Having been confined to his home, Mr Rolle said he has great gains over the past few days. “Working out has been a huge focus of my time; but also making time to do lots of research. As an artist I am always busy, and I am taking advantage of this five-day lockdown as my opportunity to complete all my pending.

While he has still been keeping himself busy, one of the main things this five-day lockdown presented the Bahamas’ celebrity artist Jamaal was a break from the routine. “I’ve finally had the time to indulge in some much needed rest,” he said.